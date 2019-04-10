Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Got A Drink Spilled On Them When Dwyane Wade Crashed Into Them Courtside

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s final home game in Miami was an event to remember on Tuesday night. It was also a bit messy for those sitting courtside. Wade had 30 points in his last ever game in Miami, and the crowd loved the blowout win as much as Wade’s offensive explosion.

But perhaps the biggest splash of the night came when Wade crashed into John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sitting courtside, spraying Legend’s drink all over the couple.

The Miami Herald later tweeted out a photo of the incident, tagging Teigen and asking her if she wants a copy of the shot of her and John Legend getting smushed in the front row.

