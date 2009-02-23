Christ the King H.S. Zoom LeBron VI

Sneaker historian Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com has pics of the Christ the King H.S. Nike Zoom LeBron VIs. If you’re not familiar with Christ The King H.S., you must not be up on your high school bball.

CTK is where Lamar Odom did his thing before suiting up for Rhode Island. The NYC Catholic League perennial powerhouse has sent a bunch of their players to Division I schools across the nation. Guys like Omar Cook, Speedy Claxton, Khalid Reeves, and Earving Walker all are alums.

Like Rice High School in Harlem, NY, CTK gets mad Nike love. Expect these to drop at Foot Locker House of Hoops in the upcoming months. There isn’t any info on how much these will hurt the pockets but check back here and www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info.