Christ the King H.S. Zoom LeBron VI

Sneaker historian Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com has pics of the Christ the King H.S. Nike Zoom LeBron VIs. If you’re not familiar with Christ The King H.S., you must not be up on your high school bball.
CTK is where Lamar Odom did his thing before suiting up for Rhode Island. The NYC Catholic League perennial powerhouse has sent a bunch of their players to Division I schools across the nation. Guys like Omar Cook, Speedy Claxton, Khalid Reeves, and Earving Walker all are alums.
Like Rice High School in Harlem, NY, CTK gets mad Nike love. Expect these to drop at Foot Locker House of Hoops in the upcoming months. There isn’t any info on how much these will hurt the pockets but check back here and www.KixAndTheCity.com for more info.
These are actually sick.
LeBron would be killing it with these and the Cav jerseys!!!
lets go!! ck all day!! finally ma school gets love !
Ain’t these the same colorway that James Harden is currently rockin’? Pretty sick blend of crimson n’ gold
why would any man walk around with a lion head on his shoe thats like 4th grade stuff
The only thing I dont like about the Brons this year is that ugly ass triple stiching at the bottom of the shoe.