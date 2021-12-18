After looking like they were going to be strong contenders for the worst team in the NBA over the first month or so of the season, the Houston Rockets have started to find a little something in recent weeks. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games, and while they’re only 10-20 on the season, they’re nowhere near as bad as they were early on this season and are only two games behind the Sacramento Kings for the 10-seed and the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Their latest win came by way of a Saturday matinee in Detroit, as the team took on the Pistons and came out on top, 116-107. The team was powered by a good afternoon by Christian Wood, who went for 21 points on 9-for-19 shooting with eight rebounds and one extremely funny moment where he cleaned up one of his own misses…kind of.

Wood went up for a layup and, in part due to a contest by Trey Lyles, was not successful. Rockets teammate KJ Martin secured the rebound, but before he could do anything with it, Wood pulled the ball right out of his hands.

That's one way to get an assist 😅 Christian Wood battles for the @HoustonRockets putback after the KJ Martin board! Watch fourth quarter action on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/czbM0nXxZt — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2021

Fortunately for Wood, he was able to get a bucket out of this. The good news is the Rockets won and Martin — 10 points, 11 rebounds — had a pretty nice game, so this was simply a pretty funny moment on a good afternoon.