The Portland Trail Blazers opened their second round series with the Nuggets on Monday night in Denver, and while focus was shifting towards their opponents at shootaround, star guard C.J. McCollum was still trying to collect himself from Sunday night’s Game of Thrones episode.

The Battle of Winterfell was equal parts emotionally exhausting and exhilarating for fans of the show, as it was the culmination of so many storylines and character arcs. If you haven’t seen the episode and somehow stumbled across this post anyways, now would be the time to exit out before you reach the spoilers.

McCollum sent some tweets on Sunday ahead of and after the episode, but when asked about it on Monday really expanded his thoughts on the episode. The prolific guard loved the episode, but also had plenty of questions and the same complaint as everyone else about it being too dark and blurry.