Kevin Durant And C.J. McCollum Escalated Their Apparent ‘Feud’ On Twitter

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Portland Trail Blazers #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
07.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors proved that they weren’t invincible in the playoffs this year when they found themselves down 3-2 to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. But ultimately, the fates intervened on their behalf in the form of Chris Paul injury, thus clearing a path to their second consecutive NBA title.

Perhaps that minor scare jolted them out of their complacency this summer, because while everyone was watching the LeBron James show, they swooped in under the cover of night and added DeMarcus Cousins to a team that already included two regular-season MVPs, a two-time Finals MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year, and arguably the two best shooters who have ever walked the face of the Earth.

It’s a decision that didn’t particularly sit well with several of Cousins’ colleagues around the NBA, namely his good pal C.J. McCollum, who apparently phoned him after the news broke to try and convince him to reconsider that decision. McCollum recently had Kevin Durant on his podcast “Pull Up” to discuss that very topic, and things quickly got awkward when Durant savagely laughed off the notion that the Blazers are a true championship contender.

