C.J. Miles Injures Hand In London

Bad news for Utah Jazz fans (i.e. me). Today, while the team was in London practicing for tomorrow’s exhibition game against the Bulls, C.J. Miles ruptured a ligament in his left thumb – his shooting hand. The 22-year-old shooting guard will receive surgery for his thumb and it’s unclear how long he will be out of action. Last season, Miles averaged a career-high 9.1 ppg. He started over Ronnie Brewer in the Jazz’s first exhibition game against Denver last Thursday, where he scored 16 points and went 2-2 from the beyond the arc. Let us all pray for Miles’ speedy and safe recovery.