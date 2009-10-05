C.J. Miles Injures Hand In London

10.05.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

Bad news for Utah Jazz fans (i.e. me). Today, while the team was in London practicing for tomorrow’s exhibition game against the Bulls, C.J. Miles ruptured a ligament in his left thumb – his shooting hand. The 22-year-old shooting guard will receive surgery for his thumb and it’s unclear how long he will be out of action. Last season, Miles averaged a career-high 9.1 ppg. He started over Ronnie Brewer in the Jazz’s first exhibition game against Denver last Thursday, where he scored 16 points and went 2-2 from the beyond the arc. Let us all pray for Miles’ speedy and safe recovery.

Around The Web

TAGSCJ MilesDimeMagRonnie Brewer

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP