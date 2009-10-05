C.J. Miles Injures Hand In London

Bad news for Utah Jazz fans (i.e. me). Today, while the team was in London practicing for tomorrow’s exhibition game against the Bulls, C.J. Miles ruptured a ligament in his left thumb – his shooting hand. The 22-year-old shooting guard will receive surgery for his thumb and it’s unclear how long he will be out of action. Last season, Miles averaged a career-high 9.1 ppg. He started over Ronnie Brewer in the Jazz’s first exhibition game against Denver last Thursday, where he scored 16 points and went 2-2 from the beyond the arc. Let us all pray for Miles’ speedy and safe recovery.
WHOOOOO (nearly) courtside baby!
The rest of yous don’t even understand. Imagine if you get to see ONE basketball game a year. And it was tommorrow. How GODDAMN excited you would be.
Thats where i am right now.
Pray for his recovery? Seriously? I hope CJ gets well but I’m not going to pray for it. There’s more pressing things to pray for in this world Gerald. Religion and basketball, like religion and state, should be kept separate.
I hope Miles gets better…but as a Jazz fan living in SLC, I prefer Brewer by a mile.
Spliff has never encountered the Iraqi Senior Men’s national team “Allah’s Fighting Arabs” before, obviously . . . they have a really explosive backcourt. Really.
Like “Ka-boom!”
Jokes aside, now with Harpring *and* CJ out — wouldn’t it have been nice to play and develop that outside shooting prospect Morris Almond? Oh wait . . . Jazz didn’t even pick up the team opion on his rookie deal so now he’s not even on the team, but in Orlando instead!
SMH
Jazz should just stop drafting guys named Mo if all they wanna do is let them go. (Mo Williams, drafted by Jazz, let go way early as a historical point to remember)
JH — well, with the Jazz playbook (one that is inside out) as it is, the team becomes ridiculously easy to defend when there are no outside shooters. Like the series vs. LA in the playoffs where CJ and Memo were both injured (CJ didn’t play at all).
Brewer is a nice player, doesn’t take shots he can’t make, but he doesn’t spread the defense. The jazz playbook needs guys who can spread the floor in order to get the right passing angles to the post and passing lanes for cutters. Without that the Jazz are easy to stop.
Deron isn’t as great a % shooter from deep, Memo is great, Korver is streaky and CJ is out. Who else can make defenses stay honest from outside? Price — but he’ll get at the most 12 mpg this year.
Brewer and AK can’t make defenses pay from outside. CJ could, and he’ll be back in Dec/Jan.
Would have been nice to have Mo come off the bench for 12-15 mpg this year as a Sasha V (lal) style player.
CJ is back in NY now, going to spend the night there, and be re-evaluated by a specialist tomorrow morning.
Who cares about CJ Miles and the Jazz-nuts?
Quick recap: you decided to hit the link and post a comment.
CJ miles and Lou Williams are 2 young players who could have been stars by now. Had they not been held back to whatever circumstances. Both of their games are real strong and have some savvy to them. I wish them the best with their career’s. GM’s and Scouts really have no clue as to talent or rosters at all. Those that to will continue to win. Those that don’t will hurt fans,lose money, and just continue to run a shipwreck of a franchise. Which hurts the overall product of the N.B.A