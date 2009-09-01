C.J. Watson Is Still Out Of His Mind

A couple weeks ago I wrote about the incredible hype surrounding C.J. Watson, and appears that the young man is still caught up in it. Despite being offered a three-year, $5.4 million contract to stay with the Warriors (up from their $4.5 million offer a few weeks ago), word out of The Bay is that Watson is re-upping for a one-year qualifying offer of just more than $1 million.

By accepting the qualifying offer, Watson will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season which is quite a gamble if you ask me. Passing on guaranteed money might make sense for some guys on some teams that know there’s a payday at the end of the rainbow, but with talk of a smaller cap and tons more free agents in 2010, Watson better have a breakout year. Something that may be difficult playing behind Monta Ellis and rookie Stephen Curry.

While he averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last year in only 24.5 minutes, Watson shot a dreadful 45.7 percent from the floor and could find himself in the Nellie’s doghouse on any given day. So why not take the deal? According to one source, the Warriors even agreed to make the third year a player option.

