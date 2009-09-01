C.J. Watson Is Still Out Of His Mind

A couple weeks ago I wrote about the incredible hype surrounding C.J. Watson, and appears that the young man is still caught up in it. Despite being offered a three-year, $5.4 million contract to stay with the Warriors (up from their $4.5 million offer a few weeks ago), word out of The Bay is that Watson is re-upping for a one-year qualifying offer of just more than $1 million.
By accepting the qualifying offer, Watson will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season which is quite a gamble if you ask me. Passing on guaranteed money might make sense for some guys on some teams that know there’s a payday at the end of the rainbow, but with talk of a smaller cap and tons more free agents in 2010, Watson better have a breakout year. Something that may be difficult playing behind Monta Ellis and rookie Stephen Curry.
While he averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game last year in only 24.5 minutes, Watson shot a dreadful 45.7 percent from the floor and could find himself in the Nellie’s doghouse on any given day. So why not take the deal? According to one source, the Warriors even agreed to make the third year a player option.
What do you think?
Guy’s delirious, he’s barely even backup point guard material, he’ll be lucky to still be in the nba after next season
Explain how 46% from the floor (for a guard, no less) is ‘dreadful’, please. Utter rubbish.
another sad case of believing your own hype…
P.S if you guys think this guy can’t have a good year and get more than 2mil per season then you clearly don’t know your contract history.
While I would agree that he should take the longer deal,
I don’t know what damn league you’re from but 45.7% in the NBA is not dreadful for any player especially so for a point guard.
I don’t think 45.7 percent is “dreadful.” Kobe Bryant is a career 45.5 percent shooter. Is he “dreadful?”
lol 46 percent??/ iverson must be straight in the dumpster bad then. A.i. ain’t even heard of a shooting percentage that high in his life.
Shows that SJax is not alone in wanting out of Oakland. CJ is giving himself a shot at a better situation. If he flops out of the NBA, there’s a chance overseas to make equivalent cash to this deal. Not everybody makes decisions based on dollar signs.
45.7%? dreadful? cmon this ain’t the 80s anymore
Alright, so maybe it’s not dreadful, but basically what I’m saying is that it’s not like his numbers were amazing.
– AP.
Well… maybe 46% is dreadful in the GS system, but certainly not by any NBA overall standards. 10/3/3 in 25 minutes is a pretty nice contribution from a role player, though they’re probably inflated somewhat by the system.
I wouldnt want to stay with the warriors for more than a year either. the organization is horrible and with nellie, you never know what’s going to happen. he’ll still have interest from around the league after this one season.
@7 knock
here’s where AI haters are rubbing their hands – whenever shooting percentage is mentioned he pops outta ur mouth. u prolly think AI shot like 20-25% for is career, right? u just said he can’t sniff a .45 mark and called him garbage in your post, so assume that’s what you’re thinking.
i’m gonna put some facts down regarding Iverson’s shooting percentage for your info. let’s talk numbers, shall we?
2006-07 DEN .454
2007-08 DEN .458
2008-09 DEN .450
2008-09 DET .416
Allen Iverson is a .425 career shooter from the field. he had to take just as many difficult shots (clock running down etc.) for his team as Kobe or Mike. AI’s not by all means considered a great shooter, BUT as good as this league has seen in creating space for the shot AND getting to the line.
I can go on and on about it. gotta give the man love he deserves, especially now when the world has turned on him or so it seems.
That said, I’m not trying to persuade u or anyone else, it’s your life, but explain how is it that Kobe .453 career number is fine and u go and say some stupid shit like AI’s .425 is in the dumpster?
.457 isn’t dreadful. AP musta been on one when he wrote this.
CJ makes 2 Mil a year in Russia, Spain or Greece EASY…
At first, I thought CJ was out of his mind given that he might be out of the NBA next year. He won’t get much playing time and therefore won’t have much chance to showcase himself. I think I get where he’s coming from though. For the foreseeable future, there’s not much PT for him in GS. If he signs the 3-year deal, he’s stuck there with no opportunity to play, even on a bad team. The market for him dried up quickly this year and a player like him wouldn’t get a multi-year deal because of teams saving for the 2010 offseason. Come next year, teams will have more cap space, and a cheap backup PG could be in high demand because teams will be saving to go after higher-caliber players. He probably figures he’ll be able to hook on to a better team and a better situation come next year, where a 2-year deal worth roughly the same money (albeit probably lower) isn’t out of the question.
It’s a risk, but I think it’s more calculated than at first glance.
He is feeling himself, but when did 46% from the field become dreadful? do you know basketball?
he’s a good shooter but he has no idea how to run a team or do anything point guard-like; or play defense.
CJ showed he has game last year. Gotta love a guy who has confidence in himself and is willing to take a risk based on that.
How many people are going to comment about the 46% shooting? Wasn’t one post enough? Anyway, he probably doesn’t wanna go back to Golden State and be in and out Nellie’s doghouse + playing behind Steph/Monta/SJack (if he stays) or whoever else might see time at PG. He can realistically get a similar offer elsewhere, maybe he isn’t concerned so much about the money, but actually PLAYING. He probably knew accepting a smaller offer from another team this year, meant GS would match and he’d be stuck there. Ala Josh Smith in ATL last year. Watson has a chance to atleast make similar money next year and go somewhere where he can actually get legit PT.
I think he just want to leave GS
you know who else shot 46%? Crown Heights finest…
Mr. RANDY Watson !!!
Whatever! You just dont walk away from that much guaranteed money if your name is CJ WATSON. I cant think of a team that he could actually start for a current starting PG that he can beat out of a position. Can you? (maybe 76ers)
Every basketball player is arrogant, thinking they belong in a better situation with more money. The only humble ball players are Grant Hill and Jonny Flynn
45.7 is average more than dreadful.He real confident in his abilities I’ll say that much.
AP is right. Not only is 45.7% from the floor dreadful, but he’s tied with some chump named Paul Pierce…
The only thing dreadful is AP’s use of the word.
45.7? it ain’t dreadful… it’s all good… i’d take CJ Watson over eddie house anyday of the week. :P hahaha! eddie hous ain’t even a point guard. :P
SHAOLIN!!!!!
@showydisplay, hehehe. Yeah, sixers would take any PG with a pulse right now if they could get ’em for free.
CJ would cost ’em too much!
CJ Watson also shot 40% from 3pt so I think maybe you should check those “unimpressive” the stats, expert. Before the Warriors called him up he led the D-League in scoring at 26 per game, but I’m sure you haven’t checked that either… Also, Orlando is most likely very interested in him because their GM used to work for G-State- they have already brought in Pietrus and Barnes. How did you get a job writing for a basketball magazine? Sounds like you just wrote a purely unresearched opinion piece to me…
Alright, so it’s not dreadful…
Haha I think he’s got the message, guys.
hahaha… Shaq thinks it’s dreadful, Phillips. He feels you. As for Watson, good move, better to be a millionaire and happy than a millionaire and have to look at Nellie’s dumb mug every single day for three years.
I’m glad everyone else took you to school on the dreadful shooting percentage, because honestly, the only thing good about CJ’s game is his shooting. He is a very accurate and consistent shooter. also considering he was playing with a jacked up shooting arm all season.
didn’t he go off for 38 points and a near triple double in a win against Deron williams and the Jazz last year?
i think he is considered one of the best back up PGs in the league. Even with his crappy ass defense. probably why Orlando doesn’t mind taking him on- they have Howard to cover up for all their bad perimeter D.
Watson shot a ‘dreadful’ 45.7% clip last season? Kobe’s career shooting percentage is 45.5…
…just sayin’…
…oh, yeah. The hater-fires are burning brightly tonight.
as a lakers fan i sure wish jordan farmar could shoot a dreadful 46 % from the field and a dreadful 40 % from three pointers. now i think farmar is a better overall player then watson but come on. i know enough people have commented on it but i’d be willing to bet 45.7 % FG percentage 40 % three pointers and 87 % free throws are above average PG stats
Well first of all, calling a PGs shooting percentage of over 45% dreadful is laughable. How about the 53% he’s shooting this year??? does that work for ya?? real geniuses out there. CJ Watson probably turns the ball over less at a lower rate than just about any PG in the league. averages less than a turnover. Can play with any lineup (which is huge) has fit in with Jamal Crawford, Steven Jackson, Monta, Curry. Continues to play well and solid and did I mention he is shooting 53% from the floor. so admit it, you were wrong, CJ Watson knew what he was doing. period