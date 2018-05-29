Cavaliers-Celtics Game 7 Tied ESPN’s Highest NBA Ratings Ever

#ESPN #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
05.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James locked up his eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals on Sunday night when he willed the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Boston Celtics. It was Cleveland’s first win of the series at TD Garden in front of a packed crowd that at times seemed to make the Celtics a different team at home this postseason.

And as it turns out, the crowd watching at home was impressive as well. ESPN announced on Monday that its broadcast of Game 7 tied an NBA ratings record for the Worldwide Leader. According to the Boston Globe, ESPN’s Sunday night broadcast is tied for the highest-rated NBA game on the network ever.

The 2012 game it tied, somewhat fittingly, was also a game where LeBron James eliminated the Celtics, at the time a member of the Miami Heat. As ESPN’s Ben Cafardo noted, it’s also the highest-rated NBA game ever in the Boston market.

TOPICS#ESPN#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSESPN

