A Cavs Player Called Danny Ainge A ‘F*cking Thief’ For The Kyrie Irving Trade Earlier This Season

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
05.16.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

No individual thing looms larger as the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics than the Kyrie Irving trade. While Irving is celebrating on the sidelines with his teammates during the Eastern Conference Finals tilt, the Cavaliers look like a team that are firmly on the ropes with the series shifting to Cleveland.

The two most notable players the Cavaliers got for Irving — Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder — were moved at the trade deadline. Thomas’ replacements (Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance) haven’t done much in the series, while the players Cleveland got in the Crowder deal have been arguably their worst player this postseason (Rodney Hood) and George Hill, who has eight total points and one assist in two games against Boston.

The third player in the Irving deal, Ante Zizic, has seen three minutes of mop up action against the Celtics. The most valuable piece the team acquired, Brooklyn’s unprotected first-round 2018 pick, can’t help Cleveland now, partly because it’s a draft pick and partly because the Cavaliers decided to hold onto it at the deadline instead of moving it for someone like DeAndre Jordan.

Sure, Irving is on the sideline due to knee surgery, but there’s a major “what if?” hanging over Cleveland right now. We know that LeBron James wasn’t a fan of the deal, and apparently, an unnamed Cavs player was frustrated earlier this season with how Celtics GM Danny Ainge stole Irving from under their nose.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDanny AingeKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP