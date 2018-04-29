The Cavs Will Have George Hill Back For Game 7 Against Indiana

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers in some Sunday matinee action to determine who gets to move on and face the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Pacers forced Game 7 by blowing out the Cavs at back in Indiana, but as the series shifts back to Cleveland for the final, decisive game the Cavs got some good news on the injury front. George Hill has missed much of the series due to a lingering back injury, but coach Ty Lue announced prior to Game 7 that he will be active on Sunday afternoon.

George Hill (back) active today for Cavs — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 29, 2018

While Hill is back active, Lue would not divulge his starting lineup to the assembled media in Cleveland as that will remain a mystery until close to tip-off. The Cavs have trotted out a number of different starting lineups in this series, so it’s almost impossible to predict what Lue will do ahead of Game 7.

Whether he’s starting or not, getting Hill back is important as it gives Cleveland another ball-handler and, in theory, another perimeter shooting threat (he shot 41.5 percent from three this season but has gone 2-of-6 in his three appearances this postseason). His effectiveness will be determined by whether his back injury will allow him to move well enough to stay on the floor, but if he’s at or near full strength it’s certainly a big addition for a Cavs team that has been struggling to figure out a point guard rotation in his absence.