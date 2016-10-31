The Cavs Proved Again That They’re Also The Champions Of Halloween Costumes

#Halloween Costumes #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.31.16 1 year ago 4 Comments

Rommie Rome has spotted a Playa hater in the atmosphere!!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The Cleveland Cavaliers take their Halloween seriously, based on photos from their party. Sure, I had to ask like 30 questions in the Uproxx Slack channel about what exactly the costumes were referencing, but I could still tell a lot of effort went into these getups. So let’s look at each one.

I say Jerome in the house, in ya mouth!!!!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron James is dressed as Jerome from the 1990s TV show Martin. I didn’t get this one. As a 1990s person who watched a lot of Martin when it was on, this reference still went over my head. I thought Jerome was one of Martin’s friends but he was actually another character played by Martin. I have no recollection of this. I can say with 100 percent certainty I have heard of LeBron James though.

LeBron also danced.

Halloween 2016 on the way to the big homie party @kingjames

A post shared by Jordan McRae (@jordymac52) on

#Halloween Costumes#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERShalloween costumesLeBron James

