The Cleveland Cavaliers take their Halloween seriously, based on photos from their party. Sure, I had to ask like 30 questions in the Uproxx Slack channel about what exactly the costumes were referencing, but I could still tell a lot of effort went into these getups. So let’s look at each one.
LeBron James is dressed as Jerome from the 1990s TV show Martin. I didn’t get this one. As a 1990s person who watched a lot of Martin when it was on, this reference still went over my head. I thought Jerome was one of Martin’s friends but he was actually another character played by Martin. I have no recollection of this. I can say with 100 percent certainty I have heard of LeBron James though.
LeBron also danced.
The writer claims to have watched a lot of Martin in the 90’s but had no idea who Jerome was nor did he know that Jerome was played by Martin Lawrence himself???? Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever
Not gonna try to make sense out of it. He did say “I have no recollection of this” so…yeah.
yea that really makes no sense…Jerome was always in plenty of episodes so there’s no way a Martin fan misses that, plus there’s reruns now
Urkel seems like a good and easy costume idea…