The Cleveland Cavaliers take their Halloween seriously, based on photos from their party. Sure, I had to ask like 30 questions in the Uproxx Slack channel about what exactly the costumes were referencing, but I could still tell a lot of effort went into these getups. So let’s look at each one.

LeBron James is dressed as Jerome from the 1990s TV show Martin. I didn’t get this one. As a 1990s person who watched a lot of Martin when it was on, this reference still went over my head. I thought Jerome was one of Martin’s friends but he was actually another character played by Martin. I have no recollection of this. I can say with 100 percent certainty I have heard of LeBron James though.

LeBron James Halloween dance pic.twitter.com/PQVWufnsN5 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 31, 2016

LeBron also danced.