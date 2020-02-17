The Cavs Have Reportedly Discussed Parting Ways With Coach John Beilein

The season has not gone especially well for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first year under new head coach John Beilein. The hope in Cleveland was that the former Michigan head coach would do well at the helm of their rebuilding project, but his tenure has gotten off to a rocky start that goes beyond the team’s lack of success.

The Cavs struggling was to be expected, but the internal tension that’s been reported, with some veteran players frustrated with his coaching style and rotations has made for some turmoil. As such, it appears that Beilein’s tenure in Cleveland may be shorter than originally expected, as reports emerged in the fourth quarter of the All-Star Game that the two sides may part ways, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd.

Per their report, Beilein has struggled with the transition to the NBA and the situation that saw his son resigning from his post as coach at Niagara has impacted him considerably. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that the two sides have indeed had conversations about parting ways, as soon as immediately, but that no decision has been made about his status with the team going forward.

Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach — including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

If Beilein does choose to step down, it appears to truly be his decision and not the organization wanting to fire him and it being billed as a mutual decision. The Cavaliers are 14-40 on the season, the second worst record in the NBA.