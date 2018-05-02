The Cavs Will Continue To Start Kevin Love At Center Even Though He’s More Comfortable At Forward

The Cleveland Cavaliers somehow escaped Game 1 in Toronto with a 113-112 overtime win over the Raptors despite never leading in regulation.

While the Cavs won, there were questions after the game as to whether they would make some lineup adjustments, because Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas asserted himself on the inside whenever Tristan Thompson wasn’t in the game. Kevin Love has been starting at center all postseason, but unlike in the regular season, he was unable to take advantage of being quicker and better on the perimeter while Valanciunas cleaned up inside.

Despite Valanciunas’ 21 points and 21 rebounds in Game 1, Tyronn Lue will continue to start Love at center. The hope is that Love, who has struggled all postseason, will find his rhythm on offense and stretch Valanciunas out, forcing him out of the paint and into an uncomfortable territory for him.

