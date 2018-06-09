Could The Cavs Package Kevin Love And The Nets Pick With The Hopes Of Keeping LeBron James?

#2018 NBA Draft #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
06.09.18

Getty Image

There may not be an NBA player whose name has popped up more in trade rumors over the last few years than Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. While nothing has happened, obviously, Love has been in a weird spot, as he’s been really the only player Cleveland could offer up in a big trade.

Each time, though, Love has managed to get past the rumors and contribute to the Cavaliers as they’ve made runs to the NBA Finals. It would make sense if this summer ends up being different, though, because if Cleveland loses LeBron James, there’s not much of a point in a rebuilding squad keeping Love around.

As Zach Lowe of ESPN laid out, there is a possibility that Love doesn’t get moved in response to James leaving Cleveland. Instead, Lowe wrote that we should “expect” to see a package involving Love and the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft getting shopped around with the hopes of convincing James to stay in town.

They missed chances to trade their best non-LeBron player, Kevin Love, at something close to peak value, and will have hard time flipping him for even 50 percent of that now. Expect the Cavs to explore what they might get for a package of Love and the No. 8 pick around the draft in a last-ditch attempt to convince LeBron to stay.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA DraftCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVELeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP