There may not be an NBA player whose name has popped up more in trade rumors over the last few years than Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. While nothing has happened, obviously, Love has been in a weird spot, as he’s been really the only player Cleveland could offer up in a big trade.

Each time, though, Love has managed to get past the rumors and contribute to the Cavaliers as they’ve made runs to the NBA Finals. It would make sense if this summer ends up being different, though, because if Cleveland loses LeBron James, there’s not much of a point in a rebuilding squad keeping Love around.

As Zach Lowe of ESPN laid out, there is a possibility that Love doesn’t get moved in response to James leaving Cleveland. Instead, Lowe wrote that we should “expect” to see a package involving Love and the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft getting shopped around with the hopes of convincing James to stay in town.