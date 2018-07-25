Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent a message to Kevin Love on Tuesday when the All-Star big man signed a contract extension with the team. The franchise told Love that he’s the face of the organization in their current post-LeBron James world, and that if he’s able to play like the No. 1 option he was in Minnesota, then the Cavaliers’ future won’t be as dire as it was the last time James left.

But as it turns out, the Cavs basically sent this message to Love during the regular season. According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Cleveland got calls for Love throughout the season from teams interested in acquiring his services, but each time, opposing teams were turned away. This was because the team planned all along to come to terms on a new deal with Love, with the hopes that he could keep the team from bottoming out if their star player left for another franchise.