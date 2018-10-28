Larry Drew Reportedly Won’t Take The Cavs Interim Coaching Title Without A Long-Term Deal

10.28.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start to the season and plenty of apparent dysfunction in the locker room. The move was fairly stunning given how early into the season this was — congrats to all of you that managed to place a wager on Lue as the first coach fired at 12-1 odds — but few would’ve been surprised by a coaching change in Cleveland at some point this season.

Assistant coach Larry Drew will take over in Cleveland, but the specifics about his title and how long he’ll be willing to be at the helm of the Cavs’ ship remains to be seen. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Drew has agreed to be the “voice” of the head coach, but won’t accept the interim tag just yet.

