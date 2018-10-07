The Cavs Turned LeBron James’ Old Locker Into A Towel Closet

Getty Image

LeBron James may no longer be on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his impact on the franchise will never be forgotten. James is unquestionably the greatest player to ever play for Cleveland, both in basically every statistical category and because he managed to bring the team its first championship ever back in 2016.

But now, James is in Los Angeles, as the best player in the world is suiting up for the Lakers. This has led to a period of transition in Cleveland, with questions having to be answered. On the court, the Cavaliers have to figure out if it’s worth tanking in 2018-19 or if they should go for broke and try to make the postseason for the first time without James on the roster since the 1997-98 campaign.

Off the court, Cleveland has to do a bunch of weird, small stuff, as James was a marketing dream for the team and now a whole bunch of materials to try and, like, sell tickets and inspire people to support the team is rendered moot. There’s also the matter of stuff like his locker, which as we learned on Saturday, has been turned into a towel closet.