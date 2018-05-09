The Cavs Offense Has Been Revitalized Thanks To Kevin Love And Kyle Korver

05.09.18

It’s been quite the postseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After needing seven games to take down the pesky Indiana Pacers, no one expected Cleveland to come out and become the first team to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals. The Cavs did just that, rolling through the Toronto Raptors in four games.

Part of the reason this happened was that Cleveland has LeBron James, and when he’s on the floor in the postseason with the Raptors, he wins. But a far more interesting aspect of how the Cavs came out on top was illustrated in a piece by Zach Lowe of ESPN, which highlights the two-man game between Kyle Korver and Kevin Love.

Both players have always been smart, savvy operators on the offensive end, with Korver’s off-ball movement being one of his calling cards and Love’s ability to read and react to a defense being a crucial part of his game. In this specific instance, the Cavs’ offense has a very specific play: Korver stands in the corner and Love comes and sets a screen on his man. From there, things get fluid, which lets Love take advantage of mismatches and Korver gets the freedom to move around with a mismatch.

