Larry Drew Believes The Cavs Are Rallying Around Tyronn Lue

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.24.18 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their third straight game on Friday night, a 120-95 win over the Phoenix Suns that made the team winners of five of their last six.

It was the end of yet another weird week for the Cavs, as they’ve won all three games since head coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team to deal with health issues. The Cavaliers have constantly been in flux this season, with injuries, a rotating roster and now a coaching illness making it hard to find cohesion on a team that’s won the East the last three seasons.

Acting Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew told the media after their latest win on Friday night that the Cavs are coming together as a result of Lue’s health issues, and it’s helped the team bond.

