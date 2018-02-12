Getty Image

The Cavaliers were the most active team at the trade deadline as they made huge changes to their roster, sending six players out and bringing four in.

After a comfortable win over the Hawks despite not having any of their new players on board, the Cavs headed to Boston for their first game with their new full squad. George Hill got the start, but Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance all played roles in a blowout win to spoil Paul Pierce’s retirement night and put the league on notice that this new-look Cavs team would be different than the one we’d seen struggling over the past month and a half.

There were a lot of ways the Cavs played better on Sunday and real reasons for optimism going forward that some of their issues can legitimately be fixed by this group. You can point to a greater effort on the defensive end, helped by the addition of younger, faster athletes with length on the perimeter, as well as the spacing provided by the extra three-point shooting they now have. However, more than anything, the guys seemed to be enjoying playing together, including those that have been on the Cavs all year, and Dahntay Jones, a former Cavalier from the team’s championship run, knows why.