The Cavs Are Exploring The Idea Of A Team Therapy Dog

Getty Image

Earlier this season, Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan were both instrumental in bringing the topic of mental health among professional athletes to the forefront of the cultural conversation. DeRozan acknowledged that he’s battled anxiety and depression for much of his adult life, while Love revealed that he’s recently suffered from panic attacks.

One of the biggest hurdles to addressing mental health issues has to do with the stigma surrounding it, so bringing this topic to light is a crucial step in combating what has become a modern-day epidemic. Mental health experts are also strong advocates for options like therapy animals, which is something the Cleveland Cavaliers have been exploring this season.

After spending time with “Remington,” the UNC baseball team’s therapy dog on a few occasions this season, the Cavs are reportedly considering getting a therapy animal of their own, potentially as soon as next season.