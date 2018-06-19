The Cavs Reportedly Hosted Trae Young For A Secret Pre-Draft Workout

Getty Image

Trae Young might have been the best player in college basketball season, but plenty of questions exist about how good he’s going to be in the NBA. His scoring, playmaking, and usage at Oklahoma were all remarkable, but questions remain about his size, his defensive capabilities, and how his game will translate to the NBA.

Still, despite the fact that there are some questions about him, it’s hard to watch how Young dissected defenses and repeatedly hit insane shots without thinking he has the potential to be special. For a team that can use a playmaker and shot creator in the backcourt at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, Young could be a perfect fit.

One such team is the Cleveland Cavaliers, although they haven’t really been connected to the former Sooner. That is until Tuesday afternoon, when Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that the organization brought Young in for a private workout over the weekend and would strongly consider taking him at No. 8.