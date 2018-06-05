The Cavaliers Are Going To ‘Give Rodney Hood A Chance’ In Game 3

Getty Image

Through two games of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers have found themselves dealing with the same major problem that has plagued them all postseason (and all regular season) with regards to a lack of productivity from their backcourt.

George Hill has been spotty, most notably splitting a pair of free throws that could have given the Cavs the lead with seconds to play in Game 1. Jordan Clarkson has been, well, Jordan Clarkson, which is to say he’s been unrepentant with his shot selection and often looks lost on defense. J.R. Smith has been the worst version of J.R. Smith the Cavs could have imagined.

Mere weeks after being unconscious from three against the Raptors, Smith is now ice cold shooting the ball and made one of the worst mistakes in Finals history when he dribbled out the clock in Game 1 after rebounding that Hill missed free throw, thinking the Cavs had the lead when it was in fact tied. With Smith struggling so much and the other backcourt options not exactly flourishing, there is pressure on Ty Lue to try something else, and ahead of Game 3 it sounds like he’s ready to do just that, bringing Rodney Hood back into the rotation.