The Cavaliers Are Going To ‘Give Rodney Hood A Chance’ In Game 3

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Through two games of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers have found themselves dealing with the same major problem that has plagued them all postseason (and all regular season) with regards to a lack of productivity from their backcourt.

George Hill has been spotty, most notably splitting a pair of free throws that could have given the Cavs the lead with seconds to play in Game 1. Jordan Clarkson has been, well, Jordan Clarkson, which is to say he’s been unrepentant with his shot selection and often looks lost on defense. J.R. Smith has been the worst version of J.R. Smith the Cavs could have imagined.

Mere weeks after being unconscious from three against the Raptors, Smith is now ice cold shooting the ball and made one of the worst mistakes in Finals history when he dribbled out the clock in Game 1 after rebounding that Hill missed free throw, thinking the Cavs had the lead when it was in fact tied. With Smith struggling so much and the other backcourt options not exactly flourishing, there is pressure on Ty Lue to try something else, and ahead of Game 3 it sounds like he’s ready to do just that, bringing Rodney Hood back into the rotation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSRodney Hood

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP