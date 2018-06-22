Collin Sexton Made His Pitch To LeBron Right After The Cavs Selected Him At No. 8

#2018 NBA Draft #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.21.18 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The future in Cleveland is as amorphous as ever, as LeBron’s free agency decision looms large this summer, and much of what they do this offseason will in some way be affected by it. But life goes on, and the organization still has decisions to make, and on Thursday night, they chose to select point guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the draft.

It’s unlikely that Sexton is going to sway LeBron’s decision one way or another, but the precocious young rookie nonetheless used his screen time to pitch LeBron on staying with his hometown Cavs instead of chasing rings elsewhere.

