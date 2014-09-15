Check Out This LeBron James-Johnny Manziel Mash-Up Jersey

There’s a lot of hope in “The Land” these days. LeBron James has returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Johnny Manziel — while still a backup quarterback — has generated a lot of buzz for the Cleveland Browns. Yesterday, the Browns played in their home opener against the New Orleans Saints. Spotted in the crowd: a LeBron-Manziel mash-up jersey.



Here’s the mash-up jersey that several people were wearing at the game:

As you can see, the Cavs colors are on one side, the Browns on the other. There’s really nothing like a mash-up jersey to represent all the optimism in the city of Cleveland at the moment.

The LeBron-Manziel connection goes beyond just this jersey though. On the night of the NFL Draft, LeBron — who was still a member of the Miami Heat at the time — wore a Manziel Browns jersey on the team flight. Earlier this summer, LeBron dropped by Browns training camp to chat with Manziel.

LeBron and Manziel are also business partners. Manziel is represented by LRMR Management Company, a marketing group formed by LeBron and his close friends Maverick Carter, Rich Paul and Randy Mims.

So, in many ways, it’s kind of cool how both of them ended up in Cleveland. The honeymoon of LeBron’s return and Manziel’s arrival is still ongoing, but soon, both will be expected to help end the city’s championship drought.

