Cleveland Fans to LeBron: “It’s Not Us, It’s You.”

07.21.10


By now everybody knows how hard Cleveland has taken the news that LeBron chose the Miami Heat over staying with the Cavs. There have been burned jerseys, removed billboards,
and general outrage expressing their feelings about The King’s departure. While the response to “The Decision”
has been overwhelmingly negative in Ohio, some fans are trying to turn it into a positive.

Four fans have started a site called www.breakupwithlebron.com that is designed to help Clevelanders move on with their lives. They have even created donation locations where fans can drop off their LeBron gear after which it will be sent to homeless shelters– in Miami. And check out the “It’s Not Us, It’s You” t-shirts for $15 with the money raised going to the Cleveland City Mission. Additionally they have created a promotional video for the site, take a look:

