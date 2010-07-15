Cleveland Have-Nots

This whole “Win a championship before LeBron” thing isn’t going so well for the Cavs. Even when Cleveland has guys that want to sign, they’re losing them. Yesterday restricted free agent Kyle Lowry inked a four-year, $24 million offer sheet with the Cavs, but before the day was out, Houston matched it. That was right after Cleveland fell out of the running for Al Jefferson and missed out on free agent Josh Childress. From last year’s 61-win squad they’ve already lost LeBron and Big Z, Shaq isn’t coming back, and Delonte West might be wearing all-orange and cheap flip-flops before he’ll wear a Cavs jersey again … So how good can Cleveland be next season? As of right now it’s up to Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison to carry the squad, and the third option could very realistically be Anderson Varejao. Or J.J. Hickson (who did drop 34 points and 9 boards in summer league last night, but still). Are those Lottery balls we hear bouncing? … Maybe the Cavs should have taken a crack at Al Harrington, who just agreed to a five-year, $34 million deal with the Nuggets. Harrington is a jacker, but he’s a good fit for a team that needs offense and has an opening at small forward. As for Al’s place on the Nuggets? Right now he’s probably gonna start at power forward if K-Mart stays hurt, which means Denver loses A LOT in terms of defense and rebounding. But when everybody is healthy and Harrington can come off the bench as a hybrid scoring forward, he’ll be good for them … Speaking of jackers, J.R. Smith was back at it in summer league. In 18 minutes against Houston he went 2-for-12 and finished with 9 points and one assist. During the game, this argument came up in the Dime office: Is Chase Budinger (24 pts) better than J.R. Swish? Obviously J.R. has more raw talent and can jump higher, but which one would you rather have on your team? Budinger knows how to play, he makes good decisions, he will shoot your face off, and he’s a pretty sick athlete in his own right … Raja Bell is headed to Utah, agreeing to a 3-year, $10 million deal. Not only is that big for the Jazz for their roster, who can safely let Wes Matthews go to Portland, but it also means the Lakers won’t be getting Raja. Can you imagine being a two-guard and having to deal with Kobe on one of his “I want to shut somebody down” nights, and when he checks out, Raja checks in? Not fun … Team USA is already gonna be depleted this summer — not one of the ’08 Olympic team members will suit up for the World Championship — and now they’re down one more big man. LaMarcus Aldridge is skipping next week’s Vegas training camp, because according to Jerry Colangelo, “He just decided that he didn’t want to do it.” Dime’s resident patriot, the guy we call “Captain America” in the office, heard this and immediately ordered DVDs of Patton and the Miracle on Ice a sent to LMA’s home … Someone please explain how Billy King tricked the Nets into hiring him? The team has money to burn, they had proven good GM’s in competition for the job, and they decided BILLY KING was the right guy? Was it the $50 million Kenny Thomas deal that swung their vote, or the $60 million Sam Dalembert deal? It’s like somebody walked into a job interview with a resume that highlighted their kleptomania and criminal record for theft, and walked out in charge of security for a major retail store … Other Vegas stat lines: DeMarcus Cousins went for 22 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in Sacramento’s win over Minnesota; DeMar DeRozan scored 23 in Toronto’s win over New York; Jordan Crawford had 20 points and 3 steals in Atlanta’s loss to San Antonio; John Lucas III dropped 25 points and 6 threes and kind of destroyed Eric Bledsoe in Chicago’s win over the Clippers; and Greg Monroe had 20 points in Detroit’s loss to Miami … During Wolves/Kings, Chris Webber was announcing and Minnesota GM David Kahn sat in as a guest for a few minutes. Almost right away C-Webb and Kahn got into a D-swinging contest: Webber was killing Kahn about every bad move he’s made, especially Darko‘s contract, so while Kahn was defending Darko, he asked C-Webb how many years it took for him to feel totally comfortable in the NBA game. C-Webb cut him off and repeatedly said, “Don’t put me and Darko in the same sentence.” Damn. Is C-Webb mad because Darko got a ring in Detroit and he didn’t? … We’re out like Billy King winning Executive of the Year …
Jazz making more moves. Like I said before. People are gonna act surprised when they finish top 3 in the west.. But you shouldn’t. They are going to contend for the west this season.
Sad for Cavs fans to be losing all these opportunities..
LMAO at C-Webb duking it out with Kahn. What annoys me is that Kahn is making the most RIDICULOUS moves and then he DEFENDS them. You’d think Darko was a stud the way Kahn was defending him.
And B.King obviously has some dirt on MRMC nothing else explains how he signed with the Nets. Or maybe the Nets and the Sixers did a GM trade? The Sixers GM used to be the former Nets one right?
How do Billy King and David Kahn both have GM jobs?
Its like that episode of south park where they show how family guy is made by manatees. A pair of Aquatic mammals picking random acts from a big pile and dropping them into a tube, like…
Trade – Best Player
Sign – Another PG
Trade for – Under Achieving Stoner
Sign – Overpriced Soft Euro Draft Bust
You could walk to your local methadone clinic and pick up a bunch of smackheads and hookers and they could put together a better team than Kahn or Knight.
i dont even get why c-webb would bother bashing david khan. its not like it can get any worse
And I think with all of JR’s problems you gotta take the ginger over him. They are basically the same player cept Chase actually controls himself and has met a shot he didnt like. However JR’s greatest weakness is his greatest strength. He might drop 40 or5 you never know but thats what makes him well him.
Oh and either Smitty got money on the Nuggets team and wants to make sure they win in summer league or someone caught this guy in Vegas and this was he said SL was his excuse. There is absolutely no reason for him to play in Summer League.
The comparison to me should be between Chris Webber and Rasheed Wallace. Their careers started to take flight when they were teammates at the then Washington Bullets. Later on, Webber became the face of the Sacramento Kings and Wallace was a superstar with the Portland Trailblazers and Detroit Pistons.
But for the life of me, I believe Wallace had the better career of the two even with the woulda, coulda, shoulda questions. And, Wallace is the one with the legit chance to even become a coach or a general manager one day. Just do not ask him to do broadcast duties on NBA games. Kids might be shocked at what they will hear. Although I am betting it will be funny and witty.
I like how the Utah lineup is shaping up. They can now go big, small, run, or plod. Just hope that CJ Miles can be a consistent lights out shooter.
Give Kahn his chance. As Billy King has shown us there’s a lot of bad GMs out there but at least Kahn is trying stuff. Maybe it will all make some sense when the smoke has cleared.
@ alf
Now why you gotta go quote G.I Joe?
@6 did you just say rasheed wallace can someday become a coach/general manager? .. … .. ..
@ Stunnaboy09
Not G.I. Joe. The A-Team. Forget what the critics said. It was the most fun movie this year, so far. And the television series in the 1980s was really good.
@imungloloupaw
Yup. He knows the game. Has high basketball IQ. Speaks his mind out. Was a very good basketball player. Ball don’t lie.
As an icing on the cake, look at it from an entertainment perspective. Imagine him as the coach of an NBA team. Ratings would go through the roof and there would be sold out tickets every time his team plays.
@haslem
haslem says:
Give Kahn his chance. As Billy King has shown us there’s a lot of bad GMs out there but at least Kahn is trying stuff. Maybe it will all make some sense when the smoke has cleared.
stop giving sota fans false hopes. haven’t they been through enough this summer?
@Alf he’s 33 and very immature. I don’t see his maturity growing as he gets older. He’s a polarizing figure, why? because he smokes a lot of weed but is always arguing with refs, those are things that should happen to polar opposites.
Long story short as a coach he’d be ejected every game and I doubt he’d fill up arenas unless this was some sort of bad summer movie
@chance
There’s nothing we can do but wait and see how the season plays out. Mchale was a really bad unoriginal GM. While Kahn is possibly making some really boneheaded moves here at least he’s stirring the pot (something Mchale never did). If it all ends in ruins (it might) we end up right where we left off, in the lottery.
Personally I believe in Darko (so maybe I’m insane) and the Al jeff trade was horrible but now all I can do is watch
The Billy King thing is weird. I saw some people saying Avery Johnson picked him, but I wonder if the idea is that the Nets ownership blames the 76ers ownership for signing off on those bad contracts that King is blamed for. Maybe they think they won’t do anything so stupid, so they’re able to see King’s good points, like the drafting. I guess.
It is funny to see the Nets with Philly’s former GM and Philly with the Nets’ former GM. Isn’t there some superstition about that, like dating your friend’s ex-girlfriend?
@ Josh tha roc
quite well done. Really liked it. I think it would have been cool to see 1 hand like an action shot like if he was frozen in a position like he was about to dribble or shoot.
That’s just me though, cool either way
I’m from Australia and a month or so back i heard a rumour that delonte west got busted with LBJs mum. Is this the reason you keep bashing him or just the fact he is a crazy nutter that carries an arsenal down the corner store?
The Cavs are lottery headed. The funny thing is that all these guys who explain that LBJ is a ringless bum are the same who acknowledge that the Cavs, who finnished the regular season in fisrt place, won’t make it to the playoffs without him.
Didn’t take long for the “Russian Mark Cuban” to show he’s not nearly as smart as we thought he was. His two finalists were Billy King and Danny fricken Ferry. I mean, was Isiah Thomas not available?
Sad, I thought the Nets would be something special in a few years, but I think they’ll just be the same ole Nets.
J.R. Smith is completely unreliable, so if you need consistant playoff production, you could argue for Budinger. But I would take JR, he is so much more fun to watch :) I remember a game when he blew a dunk he got cute on, got in a rage and went into a full-attack D-mode, got a steal, took it full court beating all defenders, took off from near the free throw line … and missed his second dunk in about 30 seconds. Surprisingly he was yanked right after.
DARKO DIDN’T GET A RING IN DETROIT.
@14
awesome work!
@ Jah: Drop the caps, mate. And yes, he did get a ring in Detroit back in 2004. Granted, he only played the garbage minutes but he was on the roster.
As for Chris Webber: he was unable to deliver when he should have, so I don’t know why he considers himself so good.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:
KAHNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
… the Jazz are not going to be a top 3 team , not top 5 when both conferences are included …
they arent contenders .
Utah won 53 games last year, 1 less than the 3-seed Suns. Now they have gotten better (Jefferson over Boozer mainly, I’m not so excited about Raja Bell…) while the Suns are much weaker, they can easily be top 3.
The Cavs should just tank the season and hope the Jewish Don David Stern rigs the lottery and gives them Harrison Barnes as a replacement for LBJ at the SF.
Being top 3 in the West holds no meaning because like last season there are only 4 legit contenders with a chance to win it all and they are Heat, Celtics, Magic and Lakers. The rest are just playing to be playing, at the end of the day the Jazz will be just like the Nets and Warriors with no legit shot at the chip.
A. Chase Budinger can jump higher than J.R. Smith.
B. Why even include that comment to begin with? It’d be like saying “JR Smith has more raw talent and has a higher release point than Budinger”. Mostly irrelevant to any conversation about basketball skill. Sooo, one has a dunk rating of 90 while the other has a dunk rating of 88. Good one, guys.
C. Don’t know who I’d rather have.
Why don’t the cavs give a shot at T mac? I mean he can still play and they got nothing to lose.
@Legend33 “like last season there are only 4 legit contenders with a chance to win it all and they are Heat, Celtics, Magic and Lakers”
I assume you meant Cleveland as the 4th (for last season), but nonetheless could you not foresee someone other than the Lakers winning the West? I mean, if the Thunder were a little more seasoned, they could have taken the Lakers out in the first round. Plus they got lucky with playing PHX in the Conference Finals, who were the best matchup for them.
T-Mac can not play.
Lakerland is just taking Raja Bell standing up Kobe personally. Clearly tge Jazz have the potential to be right up there to win the WCF. Are they better than the lakers? No, but they now match up a lot better than they did last year. Now that they have DWill, Big Al, Raja “I’m not afraid to take Kobe’s head off” Bell, AK47, Paul Millsap, and Okur (when healthy), they have a ton of great scoring options, better defense, and are overall much better than they were last year. Sometime the laker fan arrogance will have to come up with excuses why such an inferior team like the Jazz are in the Finals instead of their clearly superior Lakers.
rasheed wallace did NOT have a better career than chris webber.
chris webber did what not many players can ever do. he RESURRECTED two (TWO!) franchises! the washington bullets werent shit before he got there. in fact, most of yall forgot they were an nba team.
webber teammed up with juwan, strickland, cheaney and big george and got that team to the playoffs.
then, when the bullets aint want him, they tray to send him off the map to Sacto.
and best believe, Sacto wasnt shit before Webber got there. yeah, mitch rock richmond was nice as hell, but he couldnt get those sacto teams to do shit.
webber got there and immediately turned shit around. led the league in rebouding in 1999. built that team into a powerhouse. he was the MAIN attraction. led them to the best recod in the leage (2002).
how many players today can go to the clippers and give that franchise life?
rasheed was nice, but he didnt have a better career than webber.
Budinger easily. He’s 100x more coachable. Smith has shown potential for his whole frikkin career. At some point teams will stop giving a shit about his potential.
And Sheed will never be a coach. There have been bad boys in the league before who would make good coaches… Rick Mahorn already coaches, and I believe Oakley would be a good coach. Bill Laimbeer too. The difference between these 3 guys and Wallace is they actually took younger players under their wings and helped them develop. They showed early signs of wanting to teach. Rasheed, to me, doesn’t show the capacity to teach. It doesn’t matter how intelligent he is, if he hasn’t proven patience, leadership and the ability to teach then nobody will take a chance on him as a coach.
I gotta agre wit Heckler… Webber vs Sheed…. Webber had a much better career than Rasheed. Easily.
I don’t know why people are underestimating Webber’s career. I had an argument with a friend of mine the other day between Kemp and Webber. He said Kemp is the better player. I almost lost my mind!!! I don’t understand how those two could even be compared. Stats, longevity and resume all tilt the scales toward Webber. It’s like some people can’t get over the timeout in Michigan.
I think the cavs can still make the playoffs and they should have went after Hedo and used 1 of there second round picks to try and acquire Whiteside since they dont have no center. Mo/Gibson, Parker/West, Jamison/Hedo, Hickson/Varejo, Whiteside/Varejo. Looks like an eight seed to me and you would get 2 extra checks during the playoffs to get swept by your chosen 1 and you can boo the heck out of him. Dont know what Gilbert is waiting on but i guess hes still in a daze from Lebron leaving. Why is J.R. Smith even playing in the summer league and if Utah adds shaq they can be a top 4 team again…
I feel like anyone that really watched Webber in his prime would not even try to compare him to Sheed. He was an absolute beast, able to do anything on the court. And calling Sheed a superstar in Portland is just inaccurate. He was a star but that’s all–those Portland teams were loaded and he was not the only one there. Webber had a good team around him too in Sac but he was head and shoulders above everyone else. I wouldn’t say that about Sheed in Portland at all.
Webber had a great post game, was money from midrange, excellent rebounder, played great D, and was an amazing passer for a big man. Not to mention he had the best hands of any PF I have ever
@DIME
Please go ahead and give Alf a damn job already so we don’t have to hear his top 100 reasons you guys should hire him…
Haha but for real though I think Al Jefferson will end up panning out as a better player than Carlos Boozer was for the Jazz when it’s all said and done… Hearsay?!?!
Ooooooohhhh i want in!!!
I think Sheed had a better career because most the teams he were on, later in his career, were ALWAYS in contention.. And i hate to go back to this but dude did DELIVER that ring to Detroit.. Billups was the MVP but Sheed had me pullin my hair out that whole series.. and when it comes down to it Sheed had balls and Webber was a panic attack.. Webber had WAYYYYYY more talent but Sheed got more out of his talent..
People never mention that IF Webber makes his FT’s in that infamous game 7 against us they goto the Finals.. and for whoever said Webber was head and shoulders above everyone else why was Bibby always shootin our face off????
And Cleveland WILL make the playoffs..
So Raja couldve come to LA or gone to MIA and he chooses UTAH?? Frickin UTAH?? well f#$k you then punk we didnt want you noway!!!! lol classy i know..
my buddy from Cleveland cant even say Lebrons name right now. HAHAHA, damn…[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
LOL @
“well f#$k you then punk we didnt want you noway!!!! ”
I’ll say this for Raja, he’s played in Utah before and he’s gonna be the default starter at the 2, but Kobe gonna be takin that personal….like he usually does.
Could it be that Cleveland might have to sign…..Nate Robinson AND Richard Jefferson?
@ Josh – that ball art is tight
Lakeshow–Disagree on Sheed. And are you trying to say Bibby was the next best on that team? Not true but he did play well against you guys. And everyone missed fts in that fucking game, it was by no means limited to Webber. Webber finished games quite well with the Kings and he never got enough credit. Anyway, Webber fucking killed Sheed one on one, just like he did every other PF during his prime. His prime just didn’t last too long.
Sheed was dangerous on that Pistons team but he was still limited in a lot of ways. That Pistons team was the first TEAM I have seen in the finals that was clearly greater than the sum of it’s parts. They played well together and shocked me. Billups is the worst finals MVP ever but I really don’t mean that in a bad way. That team earned the championship, no single player should be credited significantly more than the others. Sheed never contributed nearly as much as Webber did for his teams.
@ Unchecked
Yeah ur right i cant put it ALL on CWebb but if dude has the most talent and is the clear cut leader you cant drop the ball like that.. and for ALWAYS being the best on whatever team he choked when it counted most..
Cant say the same for Sheed..
But your right EVERYONE was missin FT’s in that game..
And im sure CWebb DID beast Wallace.. Ima Laker fan and i aint even going to lie i was sad when he blew his knee out against Dallas in the playoffs.. Dude could do EVERYTHING.. never a doubt about talent but as far as DELIVERING ill go with Sheed..
I aint even going to mention the TIMEOUT lol
How did Kobe try and convince Raja to sign with the Lakers. Show him a video of the clothesline and say he owes him for it?
Just heard the Cweb-Kahn Interview. Overhyped. Chris Webber and Kahn hardly engaged in fisticuffs over Darko Milicic.
Even Web agrees that Darko just needs a chance.
It’s minnesota we aren’t winning the chip either way next year can’t you guys just give the man a chance?
jr has unlimited range. great finisher. can get under the opponents skin and be a pest..yep im taking chase all day