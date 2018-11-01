The NBA Announced Cleveland Will Host The 2022 All-Star Game

11.01.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game will return to Cleveland in 2022, 25 years since the last time basketball’s mid-winter showcase has gone to northeast Ohio. The league made the decision official on Thursday after it was reported earlier in the week.

Quicken Loans Arena is undergoing renovations that will be completed by 2022, and new or fully-renovated arenas are often rewarded with events like All-Star Weekend. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver both acknowledged as much in statements during a press conference at the arena on Thursday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP