The NBA Announced Cleveland Will Host The 2022 All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game will return to Cleveland in 2022, 25 years since the last time basketball’s mid-winter showcase has gone to northeast Ohio. The league made the decision official on Thursday after it was reported earlier in the week.

Quicken Loans Arena is undergoing renovations that will be completed by 2022, and new or fully-renovated arenas are often rewarded with events like All-Star Weekend. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver both acknowledged as much in statements during a press conference at the arena on Thursday.