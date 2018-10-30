Cleveland Will Reportedly Be Getting An All-Star Game As Early As 2022

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently completed a new renovation of Quicken Loans Arena. That is, by far, the best thing that’s happened to Cleveland’s basketball team this summer, as they’ve struggled out of the gate to an 0-6 start that led them to fire head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday morning.

While there’s apparent discord within the organization about the direction in a post-LeBron world, the city will apparently get something to look forward to in the reasonably near future, thanks to their arena renovation.

According to Kevin Kelps of Crain’s Cleveland Business, the NBA is expected to soon announce that Cleveland will host an NBA All-Star Game in the near future. The earliest the city can host the game is 2022, as Charlotte, Chicago, and Indianapolis are on the docket from 2019-21. It will be the first All-Star Game in Cleveland since 1997.

This news comes as little surprise, as it’s long been the assumption that the city would get the All-Star Game once the arena renovation was complete. The NBA (and most every other pro sports league) tends to reward places that sink hundreds of millions into new stadiums or major upgrades with All-Star Weekend to show off the new digs as well as offer the city reason to sink public funds into arenas with the promise of future events that can be sold to the public as bringing in a large economic impact to the area, helping to offset the public funds allocated to the arena.

With that in mind, one would expect Atlanta and the newly renovated State Farm Arena to see the All-Star Game return to the city at some point after The Q gets it. It would be the first All-Star Game in Atlanta since 2003, and even if the league has been reluctant in the past to return to Atlanta, a new arena seems to mean it will only be a matter of time.