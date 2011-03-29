It wasn’t even a year ago when everything was different. Young. Exciting. Most of all, fun. But being from Northeast Ohio is tough right now. Learning to swallow your pride and bearing the brunt side of jokes takes a toll. “Cleveland Stays Takin’ Ls.” It’s become a slogan. The economy is down. The basketball team can’t win. You would think the sun hasn’t shown up above Lake Erie for months.
Still, it could be worse. At least the fans are showing up. Cleveland could be New Orleans, a city wrecked by the forces of nature, a still uneasy, rebuilt culture just coming back, an organization that can never tell from week to week how much support it will get or from year to year what the future holds.
Duke lost this past week. You’re probably rejoicing. They lost in part because Nolan Smith and Kyrie Irving couldn’t rework the magic that had fizzled out during Irving’s three-month absence from a toe injury. The chemistry wasn’t there. Still, the freshman did his part: 28 points on 9-of-15 from the field in the season-ending embarrassment against Arizona. He wasn’t exploding like he did early in the season. He was revving up, but couldn’t take off. Someone snipped his wings. Instead, he was hitting floaters, sidestepping and playing at a pace just slow enough to annoy the ‘Cats. Scouts said the injury could’ve destroyed his shot at the top pick on draft night. All we found out from it is that dude knows how to play, and doesn’t need two good wheels to dance.
Is Irving gone? Would you turn down $5.3 million? Didn’t think so. Maybe someone at Duke will convince the 6-2 point guard to come back to school, but I doubt it.
Because there is one team that desperately needs him. There’s one fan base aching for something to clasp onto. Cleveland needs Kyrie Irving. They don’t have to have him. But to reward all of those fans, the ones who stuck around after LeBron left, Harrison Barnes or Jared Sullinger or Derrick Williams won’t do. It’ll take a general to command. It’ll take Irving. Cody Byers, one of the lead writers at the popular Cavs’ blog, Fear The Sword, believes Irving will reach an elite level:
I think the Cavaliers would be wise to go after Kyrie Irving with their first pick. Irving could be a huge help to the team giving them long-term stability to the point position. He has the talent to be an All-Star point guard in the league and help steer this team into making the playoffs again as he matures. Kyrie should be a good fit in Coach [Byron] Scott‘s Princeton Offense and his high basketball IQ should assist him picking up the philosophy in a huge contrast to the struggles the team had this year with implementing it.
As good and maybe even as great as those other soon-to-be rookies might become, Irving has the chance to “Chris Paul” Cleveland. Back when the Hornets drafted Paul in 2005, he took over immediately, wooshing oxygen back into the city. He was the Rookie of the Year and led the team through Katrina to Oklahoma City and back again. Without him, basketball might’ve already abandoned New Orleans. Without him, the Hornets might be dead.
Paul never allowed it to happen. The second he signed on the dotted line, it was on. During his first season, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.2 steals a game and the team won 20 more games than the previous year. Paul helped turn David West into an All-Star and Tyson Chandler and Emeka Okafor into serviceable offensive players. He helped give Scott his coaching career back. He did more with less than just about any other superstar in the league while playing in front of a half-empty home arena.
How much would everyone on the Cavs benefit from having a point guard like Irving? J.J. Hickson is on his way to being a very good player; Irving would blast that process into turbo. And while Irving often looks for his shot first, as he did throughout Duke’s three NCAA tournament games, the team’s two best guards â€“ Baron Davis and Ramon Sessions â€“ often completely forget they aren’t playing alone. In fact, there isn’t one player on the entire Cleveland roster that can consistently get shots for his teammates.
Byers points out that the Cavs actually also own the Clippers’ first-round pick this year through the Davis trade. With a likely second Lottery pick, some other players like Kemba Walker and Brandon Knight or even a few small forwards may be floating around. Obviously though, any plan starts with Irving. Byers says:
Some Cavalier fans make the argument for Derrick Williams, which may be a fair point as he is more of a “known” factor at the NCAA level while Irving has only showcased his talent in a handful of games in the NCAA. Realistically, I don’t think the Cavaliers would be lucky enough to get both Lottery picks high enough to snag both of them. But if going with Irving, the Cavaliers may have a good chance to snag UNC’s Harrison Barnes or at the very least Kentucky’s Terrence Jones … If the Cavaliers do get this opportunity to bring in Kyrie and a top SF in the Draft, I think it would be a huge boost in morale for Cleveland and it’s whole fan base after the hard season.
Not trying to bite off Bill Simmons, but do you ever see players live for the first time in hopes of finding out whether they can make it? You want to see if they have that “it” factor. Especially with highly-touted high school players, normally, you come away either underwhelmed or indifferent. Irving was different. The first time I saw him as a high school senior, he was commanding when he had to be, passive when his teammates needed him and aggressive when the game was on the line. He was by far the best player on the court during a game between two of the top teams in the nation at the time, St. Patrick and Findlay Prep. Michael Gilchrist was playing. So were Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph. In the second half, Irving made them look like jayvee players. Hitting floaters, finishing three-point plays in the lane, Irving was matched up with Joseph and made the blue-chipper look like a one-star recruit at times.
Despite a key missed free throw at the end of the loss, Irving scored 10 straight points in the clutch. I couldn’t believe it. I was actually excited about a Dookie.
Even with the toe injury, this past year has done nothing but reinforce what I already thought of him. Can he become the best point guard in the league? That’s a moot point. There are about five best point guards in the league right now. Take your pick. But I know Irving will win, and he will win quickly. For Cleveland, that might mean 30 wins instead of 16. That’s okay. It’s a start.
Is he Chris Paul? Obviously not. But the positive impact he could bring to a franchise that desperately needs it right now could be similar.
Cleveland needs their own Chris Paul. If it’s going to happen, Kyrie Irving will be their best shot at it. It won’t be hard to improve; it can’t really get any worse. But Irving will help institute that change quicker than anyone else.
I agree that if you’re trying to “restart” the franchise, PG is a good way to go. Like in football you take a QB when rebuilding. Is Irving definitely the #1 PG in this class though? If the Cavs are gonna get two Lottery picks, I’d take one of the more proven wings like D-Williams or Barnes, then take a gamble on Jimmer at PG.
But Sweeney what’s up with this line? “Not trying to bite off Bill Simmons, but do you ever see players live for the first time in hopes of finding out whether they can make it? You want to see if they have that ‘it’ factor.”
How you gonna credit a sportswriter for a practice that college and pro scouts have been doing almost since the invention of the game?
Fuck that, Cleveland had their chance the last few years. A team like the raptors could use Irving since they just lost their best player and have been suffering for the last decade (I would have suggested the clippers but with Griffin they should be okay til he leaves)
I agree with you, but how will they get rid of Baron Davis?
So he is gonna be the No. 1 pick?
kyrie should not be a fool..stay in school for 1 reason and you answered it..i would rather ball with austion rivers than go to cleveland..sorry..money will be there for kyrie..i would not want to lose 68-70 games next yr..live in cleve or play for dan gilbert. i dont love bron either but no way in heck would i if i were kyrie want to play for cleveland..period!
The Raptors desperately need a PG like Kyrie Irving to run their offense.
Good point.
Irving definitely has the “it” factor that you mentioned, but do the Cavs need to throw all their eggs in one basket again? If you grab players like Barnes and Williams you can build a TEAM, and that is what has been lacking in Cleveland for far too long. Can Irving arrive and create that family environment? Can’t tell. He simply has not been in charge of a team long enough to show what he can do. He is a dynamic scorer to be sure, but team leader?
Either way, the best point of this article is that the Cavs really can’t get any worse. Barring taking on a ridiculous contract or trading away their pick, it should be up and up for them… SHOULD be.
Wow these guys talking bout the raptors. They dont need a pg to run their offense. In fact, they have a very good pg at the offensive end. Their problem is that they dont play defense.
or the cavs package 1 of the 2 lottery picks with baron davis to get his contract off the books while bringing in a developing young talent? Would that be safer than gambling on Irving, who’s game I love, but has such a small sample size to analyze?
lmaol at #2!!! I dont see Kyrie staying in Cleveland even if the NBA develops a franchise tag. Kid is the best player in the draft and is to big for Cleveland and right about now every draft pick probably is hoping they dont get drafted by Cleveland deep down inside. I think like the other poster said. They should build a team and Williams might not care about staying in Cleveland along with Barnes. Cleveland is in a no win situation right now and they can thank Gilbert who is now as famous as Mark Cuban but in a bad way(Big mouth except his team loses)…
Cleveland needs a wing. Take Williams, go get a PG with your 2nd lotto pick.
agree the raptors need a fast pg with great court vision like kyrie; calderon can pass, but is s-l-o-w-w-w-w, and a major defensive hazard; why do you think they ALMOST shipped him out last fall? it ain’t love, folks. raps have a bunch of quick kids (weems, derozan, ed davis, james johnson) who would thrive with kyrie feeding them, kyrie is a huge upgrade on jerryd bayless as well, whose tunnel vision on the court is painfully obvious
@Big Weezy The only reason I said that was because Simmons is ALWAYS talking like that…almost every article he writes mentions that idea at some point
Speaking of Cleveland PG’s I really like Ramon Sessions and I thought that’s who Atlanta should have gone after at the deadline rather than Hinrich.
Kyrie should stay in school for another year and plus Austin Rivers is coming and they could be a explosive backcourt next season for Duke.
Lets be honest here, the city of Cleveland needs a lot more than just Kyrie Irving.
Why dont the cavs take D. Williams with their first pick then their second pick can either be Kemba Walker or Jimmer?Seems more productive for me.
Honestly the raptors have terrible d and their PgGwho is very good at the offensive end is tha main culprit….plus calderon seems to be a few steps too slow with such an athletic team so Irving would be a great fit and a refreshing change for tha raps at PG
the cavs already took a gamble which they thought was a safe bet in the 05 draft with the no.10 pick taking luke jackson (best white american player in the draft that year)jimmer has no chance) there they should’ve drafted a point guard who was close with lebron at the time called sebastian telfair. of course the pick would’ve been too high but he needed a pg and a friend outside of his yay saying ass kissing friends.
The cavs need a new sg, pg, sf and c not just a rookie pg right now who can hardly walk straight or jump anymore
