Cleveland Steamer: Cavaliers get annihilated by 55 in Kobe’s house

As much pain as Ben Wallace‘s swollen ankle may have caused him while sitting at home Tuesday, his eyes would have been hurting more had he watched League Pass last night. Big Ben, Gary Payton, Bruce Bowen, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Mookie Blaylock — anybody who’s ever made a living shutting down NBA scorers would have cringed at some of the comical “defense” on display … In Denver, the Suns showed up for about 15 minutes before the Nuggets started shooting holes in their D like a game of Duck Hunt. The Nuggets announcers admitted there was a “weird feeling” in the arena with the Carmelo Anthony trade drama hanging over everything, and yet ‘Melo was the only guy on his team who wasn’t sleep-walking in the first quarter. (Although it’s tough to blame the others for losing focus when half the roster doesn’t know where they’ll be living next week.) … Denver’s porous defense made Marcin Gortat and Channing Frye look like Kevin McHale and Robert Parish as the Suns flirted with a 20-piecing early, but then the Nuggets woke up and steamrolled to a 132-98 victory. J.R. Smith‘s alley-oop cram on Gortat’s head during their initial second-quarter run was really the last time we heard from him all night … Meanwhile, the “Leave Carmelo wide open” game plan didn’t work out so well. ‘Melo finished with 28 points, while Arron Afflalo had 31 points … Goran Dragic at least showed some fight. He was trying to knuckle up with everybody from Kenyon Martin to Ty Lawson. We haven’t seen a guy dodge a beating like that since Joshua Clottey decided to go turtle-style against Manny Pacquiao … In D.C., the Wizards and Kings both decided defense is overrated. In Washington’s 136-133 overtime win, Nick Young scored most of his 43 points on wide-open jumpers, while Francisco Garcia (26 pts) turned into George Gervin for a night and the Wizards blew an eight-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter … After Pooh Jeter capped the comeback by skating past John Wall (22 pts, 9 asts) for a layup to force overtime, the Kings remembered in the extra frame that they weren’t supposed to be guarding Young, then Kirk Hinrich hit the dagger on a pull-up jumper … And then there was the St. Varejao’s Day Massacre in Los Angeles. Nobody expected the Cavs to go into the Lakers’ gym and win, but nobody thought they’d get molly-whopped by a count of 112-57, a.k.a. 55 points … It was like a training camp scrimmage for Kobe Bryant and Co., with everybody taking turns getting buckets. Andrew Bynum (15 pts) led seven Lakers who scored between 10 and 15 points, and nobody took more than 12 shots … On the other end, the Cavs’ offense operated with all the fluidity of L.A. rush hour traffic. Alonzo Gee led Cleveland with 12 points off the bench, and Ramon Sessions was the only other guy in double-figures as the team shot 29 percent from the floor and 1-for-14 beyond the arc. Chris Webber said the Cavs need to trade for Diana Taurasi, and suggested they’d get competition more on their level from the UConn women … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Ray Felton put up 17 points, 14 assists and 3 steals to lead New York past Portland; Danny Granger scored 27 points as Indiana beat Philadelphia; and Manu Ginobili went for 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 dimes in San Antonio’s win over Minnesota, while Kevin Love posted 20 points and 20 boards in the loss … In that Wolves game, which was on their home court, the team got five techs in the third quarter — Darko, Corey Brewer, K-Love, and two for Kurt Rambis — all from the same referee. Dude was stealing the show like Leslie Nielsen in Naked Gun … We’re out like Hawks/Bucks …
Dan Gilbert’s gonna get a ring, before ‘Bron does, with the way things are going..
dang like I said yesterday,lakers going H.A.M. i could give a fluck about the final score but to see 48 minutes of primo lakers basketball was a welcome treat.
that being sed, I feel for cleveland and Kenyon martin is thuggish as all hell.how you gon pick on dragic man..smh.
This Cavs blowout would be big news just year ago.
Funny how things change
I wonder if Dan Gilbert decided to move to a deserted island never to be heard again HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA i never took so much pleasure in seeing one team continue to lose and last night took the cake…Got beat by 55pts and yall only scored 57pt…words cant describe the level of awfulness. Yall might wanna send an apology letter to Lebron to fix yall chi’
and lbj didn’t passed to write on his twitter: karma is a bitch. guess he enjoyed that demolishing more than lakers did. best thing is that no one got hurt playing that game
give Varejao the MVP right now, the Cavs are the worst team of all-time without him
first time i ran through this year’s Cleveland line-up…damn that’s a team for Vegas summer league
that Chris Webber line was frigid
Can we fast forward to the next miami-cleveland game?
Damn damn DAMN!!!
Lakers straight cold.
Refs should of just called that game off half way thru haha.
Very efficient game by the lakers too.
Grand win
The Timberwolves game showed how ridiculous the respect the game shit is fatc is the ref got all the calls wrong nad then compounded it by giving them 5 techs. Fuck that noise.
The Laker game was disgusting to watch, just the way they were getting smashed. Cavs should just go into tank mode and hope for a savior in the draft.
The Wizards are now officially the worst closing team in the history of the NBA. How do you give up a 6 point lead with 40 seconds left? And the Kings- how do you give Cousins your game tying 3? Stupidity all around.
Two things:
1.) I’m glad I didn’t waste money on a ticket for a Lakers-Cavs game.
2.) I think when LeBron was talking contraction, he meant get rid of the Cavaliers. I fully support this after last night’s miserable showing.
Remember, though:
Dan Gilbert said Cleveland would win a chip before the King… HAHAHAHA
How long before they start wearing brown paper bags over their heads to games like they do at Browns football games?
Now do people understand why Lebron left Cleveland? Can we stop the hating now? Maybe people will start to realize just how awful the Cavs as a team and as an organization really are.
I think if you took the best player away from any team in the league, they still wouldn’t be as bad as the Cavs.
I’m all for contraction, as the league has been thin on talent for years; the same can be said about the NHL and MLB too. There are far too many teams that are straight up pathetic.
All throughout the playoffs last year, and the summer, I was saying Cleveland without LeBron was by far the worst team in the league. I took all sorts of hate, but I was right. These guys might not win another game this year…last time they took an emotional beat down (LeBron giving it to them) they lost 20 out of 21…after this beat down…who knows when they might win again.
I don’t want to hear no “oh, it’s because of Varigina”. Fuck that, he is one of the least skilled players in the league. Essentially he is an excited ball of greasy pubes who flops around the court while looking like a douche. Losing him might have emotionally shocked the Cavs, who seem to have whims on par of a 15 year old emo chick on the rag…
KDiz, that bet still good? :)
Lakers vs Cavs
FINISH HIM
Flawless Victory!
Fatality!
I bet Keyshia Cole is re-thinking that whole marriage thing now. Don’t be surprised if she tell Boobie that he’s not the father lol!
classy as always Bron. As you say, “karmas a bitch”. I wonder what kind of bad juju come back around when you’re kicking a team while their down.
diania taurassi has used illegal substances and she’ll probably be suspended from fiba play for the next two years.
Knicksfan84 probably wishes for a like button like youtube. And wow 55 points. Denver dit that to new orleans and added two more in the playoffs. but it’s good to see that the lakeshow has finaly woken up a bit
I dont think this will give LBJ a pass for the haters…. but it should at least make people more understanding on his decision. This drop off is legendary if it had happened to any other franchise Id feel worse about it, but hard to feel bad for Mr. Gilbert
I love the Lakers it was a great win for them. Lebron’s twitter comment has officially made me a Lebron hater. I don’t hate him though I just strongly dislike him and will be cheering against him from now on.
Honestly what we’ve seen with the Cavs this year to me reveals that Lebron, far from being overrated, is one of the best players of all time, period. He was essentially the only important piece to leave a team that will win 40 – 40! – fewer games this year. It’s incredible.
The Cavs are nothing without The King, Go Heat!!!
Ummmmm why would Chris Webber say that? That’s an insult.
Cavs got spanked, but which team beat the Celtics this year?
Lebron is all class – tweeting about Karma, that’ll get his a** in the playoffs when Bosh is your in the paint enforcer. Love to see a one and done.
A dude called Samuels played a lot of minutes for the Cavs. Ever heard of him? Me neither
That cleveland steamer title is great… if you aren’t up on the lingo… google it.
LBJ was in the beginning, is now, and forever will be (world without end) a douche.
Karma is defined loosely as nothing happens to a person that they don’t deserve for some reason or another. It is the result of our own past actions and our own present doings… with that being said what will The Queen’s karma be for doing Cleveland dirty? Guy is a great player but a horribly misguided A hole. F him.
Another game, another sprained ankle for Michael Beasley.
He should shave off his braids and use them to make an industrial grade ankle support wrap
U idiots make me sick. U want Lebron to be a constant punching bag for the hater and idiots in Cleveland. They can talk about him, his mother and everything and if he says anything it makes him a douche. U idiots r a bunch of dumb@ss wussies. If that was against Cleveland he better be glad that’s all he said. For u idiots to look at how sorry that Cavs team is and fault Lebron for leaving is unbelievable.
@dre
Cleveland sucks. So what? Who cares? James brought all of the (most overused word on the dime boards) “hate” on himself. I don’t think the millionaire needs you to defend him…
Here’s an analogy for you: If you went on TV to tell someone that loves you that you want to move on to greener pastures then that makes you an asshole. Her royal highness did the same shit. He could’ve just left… but no. He HAD to go on TV to embarrass his jilted lover.
How’s that? I didn’t use “douche” or “Lebron’s mom” once to make my point.
I am not refering to you about the douche or the Lebron comment. I am speaking about those who did and the Cavs fans. People need to quit using that pathetic analogy this is not a personal relationship it is a business. Owners toss players away like used rags when they are done and don’t look back… he kept it business related. Plus Cavs fans lie, they would have burned his jerseys and been angry if Lebron had gone on tv and cried. He did what was best for his career.. just look at the team. So he went on tv and chose another team so freaking what? Then the fans totally act nasty towards him by insulting him and his mother and everyone wants him to be a total punching bag. That is stupid… he did what anyone would have done in that circumstance.
I meant I wasn’t refering to you about the douche bag or lebron’s mom comment.
@ speak up: to insult them. u get by 55 u deserve every insult that comes your way. The cavs are showing why lebron was so deserving of those back to back MVP’s anyone that says different is in denial
@Sean. Shocked, I say, that nobody else picked up on the Cleveland Steamer reference. Are the rest of ya’ll sleeping?!?! The Cavs seriously got a deuce dropped right on em. Fo realz!
@two times
Hahaha I hear that. I was scrolling down searching to see if it was commented on. The visual would be quite disturbing I’m sure. Granted the Cavs are very banged up… but WOW do they “stink”!
@dre
I understand what you are saying… players are definitely treated like pieces of meat by owners. But, the fans are the ones that truly care in the one-way relationship between fan and player. It’s not the fans’ fault that LeQueen’s mom (allegedly) helped Delonte get his rocks off but I don’t blame them for dropping the dozens on “HIM” (bowing my head) either.
Fans got to grow the hell up on that note sean it is still a business. Where I’m from when you put people’s mother in it you are ready to throw blows and the majority of those internet gangster would never talk about that man’s mother to his face. If that’s the case don’t act like a b—h and do it on the computer or 100 feet away with security. The players suffer when they are loyal to the fans and ownership and the same loyalty is not paid back. KG said if he knew then what he knows now he would have left earlier. That speaks volumes.
We’ve been conditioned to accept GMs/owners/coaches deciding the fate of players. When the players take matters into their own hands, it’s an affront to the system.
Think about it: Nobody really threw dirt on the Celtics for “stacking the deck” because Danny Ainge brought in KG and Ray with trades and got Rondo in the draft. But the Heat drew criticism for being similarly stacked. Why? Because LeBron, Bosh and Wade decided on their own, “We’re putting this team together” and only needed Riley to take care of the paperwork.
The whole, “I wish guys wanted to compete” stance is misguided. Like I’ve said before LeBron didn’t see Wade and Bosh as competition. The Heat and Raptors weren’t touching the Cavs as contenders. Jordan, Magic, Bird, etc. would have made the same move if they weren’t already on teams that were stacked for them.
AB – Seriously do you even listen or read over what you write?
MJ, Magic, or Bird would make the same move? Even after all three said they wouldn’t? You base this on what? You ever wonder why your arguments never include facts or figures? I gotta hear about this “stacked” team MJ was on, Craig Hodges?
C’s stacked the deck, I can’t remember how many MVPs did Ray Ray and KG get before they were traded (not signed)? Prime of their careers also right?
Ray Ray and KG were over 30 Ray Ray at 32 and KG at 31 – PRIME of their careers – yeah if they were Barry Bonds.
@Claw — 20 or 25 years of hindsight is a nice advantage for Jordan, Magic and Bird to have. And if you really want to argue that (by the time MJ, Magic and Larry had reached their 7th season) the Bulls, Lakers and Celtics weren’t consistently stacked in ways LeBron’s Cavs were never stacked, go right ahead.
Obviously Ray and KG weren’t TOO old when they went to Boston, considering they won a championship and KG won Defensive Player of the Year as soon as they teamed up. And again, if you want to argue that KG has nothing to do with engineering his trade out of Minnesota, go ahead.
I don’t get your argument here. Are you saying the Heat did something less moral than the Lakers, Magic, Celtics and every other team that uses its resources (draft, trades, free agency) to build a strong roster? Did they do something illegal? What’s your point?
@AB – I seriously doubt that MJ,Magic,Bird would have done the same move. This 3 guys where the most competitive dudes in the league for some time. They also loved to play against each other. So i cant see that. And MJ and his Jordaneirs weren’t that special at the beginning, can somebody remember this Dave Corzine, Mike Brown (wait?!) or Granville Waiters?! So this isn’t exactly stacked.
But i still think you got the point right. The difference is Danny Ainge traded for KG and Ray Ray. And LeBitch and Bones took their talent to South Beach. No second lining of a Trade because they were Free Agents and in command of their fortunes.
@Claw – KG and Ray still had enough left in their Tanks to still get that ring. By the way KG had a MVP Season in 2K4
@all Cavs bashers – this was essentialy a D-League Roster,
no Varewhatever, No Booby and who is Manny Harris the starting off Guard?! Whatever, u saw the Celtics line above – good things can happen if you simply tank.
Its amazing to me, how the cavs get blown out by 55pts and they become the victim and lebron is a douche for pointing out the obvious aka they f’n suck. You’d have to be moron to think lebron made a bad decision by leaving and clearly he took that team way farther than any man could. And who cares if he dumped then broads on national tv, get over it. Respect and appreciate his greatness. Need 2 clear as day examples, cle b4 and after….mia b4 and after
If lebron never played for the cavs no wonder would be giving 2shits about them at any pt in history, he made them revelevant now there back to oblivion where they belong…special shout out the genius mastermind dan gilbert
So now comparing the 80s to today, if there were the same number of teams you would have more superstars on teams instead of the talent being spread thin. Stacked? Parish was acquired from a trade and wasn’t an AS before, winning games makes players all stars.
Never mind, just don’t use the word stacked since all teams were “stacked” in the 80s using your definition.
I didn’t say too old, I said past their PRIME as I capitalized it. So now you reach your prime after 30? Give me an example, not just a name, back it up.
I am saying the Heat knew they were getting all 3, Riley isn’t stupid enough to get rid of everybody and have Mario Chalmers running the team on a “hunch”.
A dog and pony show by all 3 then LeDouche playing out his “Decision” and crapping on everybody in Ctown.
Giving up his Alpha status (credit to Kobeee) to be a Beta and giving up his legacy as one of the greatest. That would be my point.
Funny you bring up illegal, what would happen if they looked into this further and if the Heat knew of the “decision” before free agency started – which Bosh stupidly admitted and recanted. That is illegal. Think the league wants to investigate?
Damn, its like I’m talking to Dre. You guys do get how age works right?
0o – You do understand KG was in Minny in 2004 right?
Seriously, Am I talking to people that have just started watching ball this decade and base everything on that.
Come on guys, saying MJ, Bird, etc wouldn’t do what LeBron, BOsh and Wade did, based on “they are too competitive” is just weak. They wanted to WIN, and winning was all that mattered…do you think MJ went to management and said “give away that first round draft pick, trade away these good players on the team and get a college team up in the bitch now! I want to WIN! But I want to do it ALONE!”. Fuck that. These guys did ANYTHING to win, period. LeBron seen he wasn’t going to win shit with guys like Valgina and Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams stanking up the place, and he wanted to move on to a place where he might actually have a chance at winning…and collect his 100mil too.
Lebron is an ego-maniac; that’s what makes him so interesting to watch
Do you think MJ said, this is too hard I want to play for the Lakers, Detroit is mean let me play for them. Don’t think so. Players didn’t do that then, but they do now.
Enjoy the new age of basketball, pretty soon it will be 4 teams with All Stars and the rest suck. Good times.
What sucks even more is football season is almost over, damn.
@Claw — LeBron didn’t say, “This is too hard, I want to play for the Celtics or the Magic.” He didn’t join the competition. Like I said, Bosh and Wade were not threats to LeBron in the East. The Cavs weren’t worried about the Raptors or the Heat. If anything, Wade (who hasn’t been past the first round since 2006) and Bosh needed LeBron to help them win, not the other way around.
My question: How is LeBron signing with Miami and “giving up his legacy” any less defensible than Jermaine O’Neal latching onto a title contender in Boston? Or Ron Artest signing with the defending champs in LA? Are you saying that it’s OK to stack the odds in your favor and “take the easy way out” for a ring if you’re not a superstar, but if you are a superstar you have to saddle yourself with a mediocre roster?
I do agree that players today don’t hate their opponents like guys in previous decades. But for that you have to blame the entire system of basketball. Top level players in the US are put together on AAU trips and elite camps from the time they’re 12 and 13 years old, so these guys are building friendships WAY before they get to the NBA. It’s very likely Magic and Bird never met until the Michigan State vs Indiana State game. LeBron and Carmelo, on the other hand, have been boys since they were kids.
Now remind me again how LeBron “crapped on” Cleveland? Didn’t he make their franchise relevant for 7 years? Didn’t get get them farther than they’d ever gone in the playoffs? Didn’t he make them MILLIONS of dollars in merchandise and ticket sales and boost the local economy for 7 years? Did he tell them he was going to re-sign last summer? Did he break an existing contract? In fact, didn’t he sign an extension with them a few years earlier when he could have left back then? If he’d gone on TV and said he was staying in Cleveland, would you consider that crapping on Miami and Chicago and New York? No. He had six teams offering and he picked one. Simple as that.
And since when did LeBron give up his Alpha status? Last time I checked he leads the Heat in scoring and FGAs.
Like I said, you’ve been conditioned to accept old men in suits deciding players lives and can’t grasp that young men on the court are doing it now.
He gave up his Alpha status when he joined up with the wondertwins. When you go to another team that already has a MVP player in Wade on it, who has already won a chip without you that is his team – not Lebrons.
You bring up the Celtics, when KG and Ray Ray went there whose team was it? Pierce, not question. Might not have been better than either but it was his team. When Barkely and Clyde went to Houston, whose team? Hakeem’s.
Tell me the last time a NBA MVP the year after winning went somewhere else (please no more mention of Jermaine Oneal or other mediocre players)? People bring up Karl Malone or GP, that was at the end of the end of the career. Never has a player at this level gone to another team. It’s not the “suits”, players could go anywhere they wanted in free agency even when Bird and Magic played, or MJ but they stayed where they were. MJ, even without a team around him stayed.
In any sport, name me a MVP that went to a different team the next year, include hockey if you want to, give me a name. There isn’t one.
In the NBA there are superstars and legends. Lebron is certainly still a superstar but he’ll never be a legend. Instead of taking a team to the championship he’s riding with a team – huge difference.
We will always disagree Austin on this subject. You write some good pieces when they don’t involve Lebron but there are just people that don’t get what he gave up and how he did it and make excuses. He’s entitled, always been, doesn’t care how many mistakes he makes he’ll never admit it not when everybody is telling him how great he is.
You learn from your mistakes so you don’t make them again, when you can’t learn you keep making them. Tweet speaks for itself, and he’ll do something else stupid by season’s end, just what he does.
I was fired up today, didn’t get jack done at work so tomorrow Austin promise not to mention Lebron, if just for one day.
@ Control
I am backin down from that bet…..only cuz I’ve never heard of 3 of Cleveland’s starters….
Weak, I know, but that whoopin was more a byproduct of injuries to the Cavs and the Lakers sick of all the gums flappin about them not buryin teams.
Claw, It really is LBJ’s team do you think Bosh got them selling out arenas. D. Wade did not seel out before LBJ got there. LBJ handles the ball the most rotates with D. Wade for teams scoring leader. He leads the team in assists… it is his team no matter what u want to believe. There is no team in the NBA that he could go to and it wouldn’t be his team.
Austin Burton, forget it… those guys up here are emotion driven like little girls. They are totally allergic to logic. It makes them break out in idiot responses.
If the Bulls didn’t give MJ the talent he needed or if Magic, or Bird didn’t have the good talent and the teams refused to do it. The desire that those individuals have to win would have drove them out of their respective teams. This is because the GMs have all of the power. They are the ones who can pull the trigger on deals no matter how players supposedly try to set up trades.
@Austin; “Top level players in the US are put together on AAU trips and elite camps from the time they’re 12 and 13 years old, so these guys are building friendships WAY before they get to the NBA. ”
I’ve been saying all along…. the problem is the way AAU is set up. Get rid of that get-along gang mentality and we’d get the same competitive “i hate you cuz you wear a different jersey” attitude. Bitches are too damn soft.