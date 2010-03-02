Cleveland’s Finest: LeBron James destroys the Knicks again

If the Cleveland team that showed up Monday night routinely shows up this May/June, there’s no way LeBron doesn’t win his first NBA championship in 2010. Yeah, they were playing the Knicks. Still, the Cavs would’ve been tough for the ’80s Pistons to stop last night with the way they passed, moved without the ball, and played D — plus everybody had an extra spring in their step like it was Midnight Madness on a college campus … LeBron (22 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) had about 3-4 dunks in the first quarter, then in the second he hit some other level of craziness: Delonte West was leading a 2-on-1 break with LeBron and tossed an over-the-head lob that LeBron caught, brought down to his ankles, then hammered in backwards like Harold Miner. Maybe the most athletic play any NBA player has made all season, however the dunk didn’t even count because Delonte had been fouled on the toss. No problem. On the very next play, Delonte cut backdoor and got a perfectly-placed pass before elevating on T-Mac and dunking on him with two hands … The Cavs were knocking on a 50-piecing in the fourth before the Knicks finished strong to make it a respectable 31-point margin. By halftime, the Cavs were just trying sh*t out. Jamario Moon was imitating Magic Johnson with his passes, Delonte (15 pts) was popping off Jordan fadeaways, and Antawn Jamison (17 pts, 12 rebs) was having a contest with himself to see how crazy of an angle he could make a shot from … Austin Carr is funny and kind of cruel. He gets this semi-evil laugh whenever LeBron dunks on somebody or swats their shot. When Delonte shook Eddie House and dunked on him, Carr said, “Delonte already had him in the office. That time he took him to the copy machine!” … Somebody should investigate a possible plot among the League’s older point guards to take out Derrick Rose. First Earl Watson banged D-Rose’s left knee, then Mike Bibby cut Rose down last night with a knee-on-knee collision on the right side. When Rose got hurt in the first quarter against Atlanta it initially looked worse than the one against Indiana, but he came back in the second quarter and finished with 24 points. Rose couldn’t stop the Bulls from getting ran in the fourth quarter, though … Chicago finally found a use for Jerome James. When Rose got hurt, one of the assistant coaches summoned Jerome (in a suit) over in case Rose needed to be carried out … Another unfortunate outcome of the Rose injury? On the same play, Josh Smith (17 pts, 18 rebs) caught a ridiculous alley-oop dunk plus the foul over some poor guy. But the Chicago broadcast was so preoccupied with Rose, they never even showed a replay or really mentioned the play at all … Mo Evans hit a shot from behind the backboard that was tougher than what you’ve seen from LeBron or Larry Bird because (1) It was contested; James Johnson was so close to Mo he could count his nose hairs, and (2) Evans was falling down going to his right, as opposed to a square-shouldered look at the basket. But Mo’s shot won’t get half the attention or YouTube hits as ‘Bron or Bird because he’s just some guy … OK, so the NBA definitely pulled back on that whole dress code thing and didn’t tell anybody, right? LeBron showed up to the arena last night looking like Usher in the All-Star ads, and Joakim Noah was on the bench wearing basically a really nice hoodie … The Nuggets are known to play up or down to their competition, but usually they don’t go up and down within the same game. In the first quarter of Suns/Nuggets, Denver looked like they were gonna roll: Chauncey Billups (21 pts) was too strong for Steve Nash, and Nene was too fast for Robin Lopez. In the second quarter Phoenix’s backups came in (led by Channing Frye and Goran Dragic), they slapped on a zone D, and proceeded to outscore the Nuggets 33-11 in the quarter to set the tone for a decisive win … Suns announcer Eddie Johnson on Grant Hill: “The speed doesn’t go away, the brakes go away. That’s why he falls down a lot.” That actually makes a lot of sense … Other stat lines from Monday: Jameer Nelson had 22 points and 10 assists to lead Orlando past Philly; Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin scored 28 apiece in Houston’s blowout of Toronto; Baron Davis posted 19 points and 12 dimes (and barely missed the ugly triple-double with 9 turnovers) as the Clippers upset the Jazz; Tim Duncan‘s 22 and 9 boards helped the Spurs beat New Orleans; Dirk Nowitzki dropped 27 and 13 to beat Charlotte; and Brandon Roy‘s 25 points got the Blazers past Memphis … With The G.O.A.T. about to take over the Charlotte Bobcats, we’re thinking he may want to re-name the team that was originally named after Bob Johnson. Since yesterday we’ve been taking your suggestions on a new name for the ‘Cats; we’ll announce the winner at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time this afternoon … We’re out like the Knicks’ heart …
Wow Dime, you really vicariously compared the Knicks to the 80s Pistons?
The Bad Boys of Detroit would have Lebron and Company for breakfast.
Worm would tangle, Laimbeer would smack, Dumars would provide the D, Microwave would heat up, and Isiah would run circles around him.
Jordan Rules, rules supreme!
@drewskeelove
For Lebron Dime is willing to do anything including breaking out the knee pads and looking for the fleshy part to plant their lips.
Still pushing Charlotte Air!
Toronto needs to start making some kind of end run to look like they improved! either that or pull a G.State over Dallas style playoff victory.
Lebron is changing to number 6 next season
[sports.espn.go.com]
i dont see why he would file the paperwork unless he intended to stay in cleveland
I failed to watch any of the games but if there is any justice in the world (Dime being melodramatic about the Bird and LBJ comparison), that Mo Evans shot must be included in the top 10 highlights from last night.
My meal allowance says the Jazz are just learning how to compete on the road. Not yet really ready to win on the road. Adding Michael Finley can help the team mature and consistently win on the road. Remember Fisher?
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as a regular writer:
96 – Because even Dime needs an Alien Life Form.
a 31 point margin is not respectable no matter how i look at it lol
Boo for not mentioning Marcus Thornton’s 30 points in the NO loss to San Antonio. That’s two 30 pt games in a week. The kid was 6/7 from three. (He was 6/6 but the miss came in the last seconds as the game was over when he just shot it for the hell of it.)
So hey, I mentioned it. Collison also had 15 assists. Those 2 rookies, hands down, are singlehandedly making the Hornets worth watching.
Saw that behind & over the backboard shot! My jaw hit the floor!! That was crazy awesome! Go Mo Evans!!!
If this is any indication of how the Raps are going to look Bosh-less. We’re F**ked. We paid 50 mil to get “Ball”
Including the title…. Bron’s name was mentioned 8 times, not including the tag.
Dime must be slacking today.
Tdot needs Bosh back badly. And also the whole team should smarten up and not turn the ball over every time they get a possesion. The problem they have right now is they dont commit to their passes strong enough they turn the ball over a lot. Also the offense looks horrible without CB4 as an option. Hedo is just too lazy and contented to back off a pick and roll switch instead of driving in the lane or pulling up for mid range jumper. Honestly they should get another scorer, Rudy Gay maybe? Hedo wants to be a top of the key passer anyway and not a scorer.
I hope the Cavs get the title this year. Lebron has enough supporting cast to do this. Get Z back and get the ring. Also give Shaq a 5th one before he retires.
“as long as lebron plays the knicks he’s on his way to his first nba championship?” nice…….not
The Bad Boys Pistons would’ve knocked Lebron’s teeth out of him skull the moment they saw him riverdancin’. Then, they’ll knock the Cav’s ass in the court. That Pistons team rocked the Showtim Lakers in a series. IN A SERIES. The Cavs wouldn’t stand a fucking chance against them. Stop playin’.
Is there a youtube clip of that ridiculous dunk Lebron did on the alley oop?
Swept the 1988 Celts.
Swept the Bucks.
Knocked Jordan’s Bulls out 4-2.
Then Swept the Lakers.
The level of Lebron gush has clouded Dime’s logic.
@ fallinup
Tell em, cat.
I kinda understand though. If you spend everyday of your life with Lebron’s nuts on your face, it’s kinda hard to think of things other than ‘Lebron’ and ‘Lebron’s nuts’.
why is mike d’antoni still coaching?
is this like the 4th time this season the knicks were down by 40+pts in a game?
and the 2nd time down by 50+pts?!!?
that aint really the players. i mean it is, but its because they quit on the coach.
@Dime
Do you really think the Cavs could beat the 80’s Pistons or is dime just trying to get a reaction from all the poster? The Cavs are going to have a tough time even making it to the finals let alone winning the entire thing. If they make it out of the East they will not beat the Lakers in 7.
BTW….
LeBron James is nice. But he AINT GOT SHIT FOR THE BAD BOY PISTONS!
them motown boys would have (literally) beat the shit outta lebron (and his teammates for good measure).
dennis rodman, rick mahorn, bill laimbeer, john salley, james edwards, mark aguirre
nah son.
retract that comment about the Cavs being too tough for the 80s Pistons. theres a reason they went to 3 straight NBA finals. the Cavs will NEVER do that…..
@ 19:
This guys talking shit when the Bad Boy’s WON 2 titles while Bron has zero wins in a Finals series? That’s as bullshitty as bullshit goes.
@ QQ—
“This guys talking shit….”
which ‘GUY’ you referring to?
the writer of the Smack article or to me?!!?
Damn. Ease up cat. I’m talking bout the Smack writer.
Easy with the testosterone. I’m not Danilo Gallinari.
@POPPI GEE
I told you KMart would start getting his groove on with the Rockets, and my 20 point a game prediction might be a tad low. Kmart moves well without the ball and Brooks has been dropping him dimes, both guys have been going off.
TMac on the other hand is just done. Does he even want to play next year? Maybe on a championship contender where he can give 10-15 minutes but he is a shadow of his former self.
Lebron brought up the number change at the beginning of the season, as he thinks the league should retire MJ’s number, so he went with his Olympic number. Just means more jersey sales for him, not that he is leaving Ctown.
That’s why I read this online instead of buying the magazine because if Dime had any journalistic integrity there is no way they would have used Cleveland beating a team that is just keeping cap space for next year as an example of competing against THE FUC*KING BAD BOYS!!!!
@fallinup
Swept the 1988 Celts… who were over the hill
Swept the Bucks… who were never contenders
Knocked Jordan’s Bulls out 4-2… before the Bulls finally figured it out
Then Swept the Lakers… playing without starting guards Magic Johnson and Byron Scott
They were a great team… but let’s not overhype them.
To add to that… the Lakers that year were undefeated going into the finals before losing both Magic and Byron.
There’s no doubt if that Laker team is healthy, Detroit doesn’t get their ring.
Where the hell is YoungFed?
He’d have a fit if he read this.
@Claw – dont count the game agaisnt the Raps. Its no secret we dont play D at all. Anderson was getting mad buckets. 16pts I think? Anderson who you ask? EXACTLY.
Bargs-14pt 1st quarter. The rest of the way ZERO.
Demar-time for the bench when you are getting outscored 28-0 there’s an issue.
Dime – If you want to see Evans shot, it might help if you Youtube “Richard Jefferson behind the backboard”. That way you can double your chances of seeing it.
Bias commentating on games is bad for the sport. Bias writing on one player is worse for the N.B.A. We understand it’s the NBAL. Association of Lebron. The dunk didn’t count & everything is magnified if its King. I want him to hurry up & win already. Last year was his. Definitely this one. He’ll win the next 10 at this rate.
Also how does TV go about hiring some of the worst skilled players in ball to analyze games. Malik Rose,Bruce Bowen(With his clown Bow tie.) I was waiting for him to squirt water out of it.
@QQ…Take it easy with the testosterone. Line of the day. I literally almost pissed myself
The Knicks & Nets should do everybody a favor. Forfeit the remaing games of the season. That’s not basketball or a team when they play. They all should be ashamed of themeselves. Though not their fault. Someone picked & assembled that nonsense.
Also why are Mike Bibby & Earl Watson still in the N.B.A. Both are useless. When is the last time Mike Bibby scored double digits points or made a defensive stop? The Kings/L.A. series & they just resigned. Reason#1 Why JJ is leaving. Earl Watson became good when. F.Y.I. You cannot be succesful with these guards leading your team:
Raymond Felton,Earl Watson,Chris Duhon,Luke Ridonour,Kirk Hinrich,T.J Ford,Mario Chalmers,M.Conley,
S.Rodriguez,S.Blake,D.Fisher,J.Nelson,M.Williams,M.Bibby,D.Harris. I may have left out a few. The N.B.A. literally has handpicked a lot of not so good players. I don’t want to call them Bums. This can’t be the best of what basketball has to offer. I know that for sure. None of them are or ever were the best from their town or city that played High School or College ball.
People that are decent in today’s game is mostly due to lack of overall talent. Therefore they seem to be better than the rest. To many roster spots filled with people who are familiar with the N.B.A. game but due to age or injury. Just can’t cut it anymore. While there is some young & middle aged unbelieveable talent. Sitting at home watching this nonsense & having their agent lie to them. Jonathan Bender,Shaun Livingston, are better than who?
I give it to the Cavs.. they certainly DESTROY the weaker teams..
They dont ever play down to them they just DESTROY them.. more than i can say about THE LakeShow and the C’s.. or it could be i dont really watch the Cavs much but everytime i turn around they MURDERING the Knicks or the Raptors lol..
and i agree with what someone said, a 30 whopping isnt respectable lol
and i agree with the WTF’s coming from our fellow bloggers.. 88 Pistons and the 10 Knicks being UTTERED in the same breath?? thats pretty disrespectful.. considering you only play as good as your opposing teams ALLOW you to play.. ive seen NY’s D.. they swiss cheese baby lol
As a fan of LBJ I have to say, again another terrible analogy. The Knicks is like beating up your little brother, they really aren’t a true NBA team and hoping of all hope they strike it big in the Free Agent Market next year. Don’t compare that to the Pistons who won a ring, now if they did that against Orlando or the Lakers then it might have some more meaning, but Knicks, Hell No!
The way the Cavs played LAST NIGHT, it would have been tough for any defense to stop them. Just last night. Settle down; nobody is saying Cleveland 2010 would beat Detroit 1989 in a series.
No F that you guys said it AB!!!
lol we want individual apologies!!
This a travesty!!
You LeBron haters are too much. First, it’s not like half of you even watched the Bad Boys, you’re just going off what your Dads told you. Second, those Detroit teams didn’t shut down Jordan; they just made it tough for him. Third, considering LeBron is bigger, faster and stronger than ’80s Jordan AND today’s rules wouldn’t allow for all that Detroit thuggery, then yeah, LeBron would get his numbers against them too. Fourth, all Dime said was that last night the Cavs offense was clicking on all cylinders so well that it would be tough for any defense to stop them. Like AB said, settle down.
And who’s the guy going through the entire Smack counting every mention of LeBron’s name? You’re a f***ing stalker, dude.
@ Austin – I still can’t get over your Amare comment and now the Knick/Detroit comparison.
When you are playing pickup games and you get a stacked team and you play against a 6″ and under team with Leroy eating a sandwich before going out to check the ball out. You destroy that team, and start doing passes off the backboard and Globetrotter shit. You are clicking and destroying a team but its because they suck so bad you can do what you want. I can’t play that way against another stacked team, they’d kill ya.
Like I said you have every right to make your comment if they beat a top team but not the Knicks, they’re just sad.
BTW – Thanks for the Finley picture on Top Free Agents, that has made me laugh all day.
@ Kevin–
first of all, do YOU remeber the Pistons or just what yo daddy told you?
dont defends Dimes nonesense. the way they used the comparison, they were def implying that the Bad Boy Pistons would not have been able to stop LeBron or the Cavs.
the Cavs cant even get past the Orlando Magic (nor the Bobcats/Flight for that matter). So until they do, no need for Dime to suggest the 80s Pistons couldnt handle LeBron or the Cavs.
In fact, of there is any team defense that could handle todays LeBron, it would no doubt be the Pistons.
“today’s rules wouldn’t allow for all that Detroit thuggery, then yeah, LeBron would get his numbers against them too”
Depends. If you teleport the 80’s Pistons to today, then yeah the rule changes wouldn’t allow Lebron to get mugged like Jordan did. But if Lebron teleports back to the 80’s and is subjected to the ‘Lebron rules’……
Man that LeBron dunk, even though it counted for nothing, was one of the sickest displays of athleticism I’ve ever seen. LOL @ poor Sergio lookin’ the wrong way when he’s getting swatted by ‘Bron.
Question for real though:
Now that LeBron is switching to the number 6, does that mean NIKE comes up with a different logo since the 2 and 3 were, essentially, the backbone of his current logo?
@Heckler — I don’t know, I didn’t read it like that. To me they were saying the Cavs team that showed up last night had an unstoppable offense, they made a (granted) exaggeration to show how good their O was, and everybody got their panties tied in a huge knot because we all know you’re never supposed to say anything indicating the NBA in the ’80s was not perfect. I don’t see where it says the Cavs would beat Detroit in a series.
But if you wanna play devil’s advocate, did LeBron not put up numbers against the “new” Bad Boys of Detroit? Remember 48 points in Game 5? He lost one series to them then beat the crap out of them the next two years, as I recall it. That team was the closest you’re gonna get to the ’89 Pistons, and 2010 LeBron is better than the LeBron that beat them.