Getty Image

Given his age and production during the 2017-2018 season, Clint Capela was arguably the most intriguing big man on the market when free agency began. The 24 year old was certainly placed in a favorable position playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets but, in today’s NBA, a switchable, defense-focused big man with the ability to finish around the rim is in high demand and, as a result, Capela undoubtedly received a great deal of free agent interest.

In the end, however, Capela made the unsurprising decision to re-sign with the Houston Rockets, particularly after the market dried up considerably in the early days of free agency. The report of the two sides reaching a deal was first made public by Kelly Iko of The Rockets Wire before Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed with the details of the agreement.