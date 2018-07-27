Clint Capela And The Rockets Agreed To A Five-Year Deal Worth $90 Million

#2018 NBA Free Agency
07.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Given his age and production during the 2017-2018 season, Clint Capela was arguably the most intriguing big man on the market when free agency began. The 24 year old was certainly placed in a favorable position playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets but, in today’s NBA, a switchable, defense-focused big man with the ability to finish around the rim is in high demand and, as a result, Capela undoubtedly received a great deal of free agent interest.

In the end, however, Capela made the unsurprising decision to re-sign with the Houston Rockets, particularly after the market dried up considerably in the early days of free agency. The report of the two sides reaching a deal was first made public by Kelly Iko of The Rockets Wire before Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed with the details of the agreement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyClint CapelaHouston Rockets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP