Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most intriguing team on the 2018 NBA free agent market. For now, though, everything seems to be a in a holding pattern for Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and company, as talks have reportedly cooled in the Kawhi Leonard trade extravaganza.

LeBron James hasn’t made his free agent decision, either, and the Lakers are waiting just like the rest of the NBA. But that doesn’t mean LA can’t persue other options, and it seems they are exploring an interesting avenue for potential improvement.

David Aldridge of NBA.com noted on Sunday that Los Angeles will meet with restricted free agent big man Clint Capela.