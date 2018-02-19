Getty Image

Kevin Durant didn’t mince his words when he responded to Clint Capela saying the Rockets are better than the Warriors this season.

“You hear it from guys like Capela,” Durant said. “Usually he’s catching the ball and laying it up from [Chris Paul] or James Harden. His job is not as hard … Capela, catch and dunk every night. It’s pretty easy for him.”

There is a lot of truth to that. According to NBA.com, Capela has been assisted on 80.9 percent of his made shots this season. The only starting centers who rely more on their teammates to create scoring opportunities for them are Zaza Pachulia, Dewayne Dedmon, Dirk Nowitzki and Bismack Biyombo. Furthermore, Capela does owe a lot of his success to Paul and Harden. They have combined to set him up for 185 baskets through 52 games, an incredibly high number considering Capela has been assisted on a total of 258 baskets so far this season.