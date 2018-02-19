Clint Capela Has Developed Into James Harden And Chris Paul’s Dream Center

#James Harden #Chris Paul
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant didn’t mince his words when he responded to Clint Capela saying the Rockets are better than the Warriors this season.

“You hear it from guys like Capela,” Durant said. “Usually he’s catching the ball and laying it up from [Chris Paul] or James Harden. His job is not as hard … Capela, catch and dunk every night. It’s pretty easy for him.”

There is a lot of truth to that. According to NBA.com, Capela has been assisted on 80.9 percent of his made shots this season. The only starting centers who rely more on their teammates to create scoring opportunities for them are Zaza Pachulia, Dewayne Dedmon, Dirk Nowitzki and Bismack Biyombo. Furthermore, Capela does owe a lot of his success to Paul and Harden. They have combined to set him up for 185 baskets through 52 games, an incredibly high number considering Capela has been assisted on a total of 258 baskets so far this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulClint CapelaHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP