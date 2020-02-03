How The Rockets Could Turn Clint Capela Into Andre Iguodala Or Robert Covington

There is rarely sports news that breaks during the Super Bowl because it inevitably is buried under talk of the game itself, commercials, and the halftime show. In the middle of the first half on Sunday, however, we had some NBA trade rumor fodder passed along by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he indicated the Rockets were having discussions about trading center Clint Capela.

The Hawks were the first team actually named to have had talks with Houston about Capela, which was not tremendously surprising considering they were linked to talks with the Pistons earlier in the year about a trade for Andre Drummond. While Atlanta seems determined to get Trae Young some added frontcourt help, there are others in the mix for Capela’s services, with Boston emerging on Monday as another suitor.

The end goal, of course, as Woj notes, is to acquire picks to go chase one of the top wing players on the market in Andre Iguodala and Robert Covington.

Sources: The Atlanta Hawks remain a possible landing spot for Capela too. Rockets are pursuing first-round picks to flip into a deal for a wing player and another center. Robert Covington and Andre Iguodala are among several Houston targets. https://t.co/uWXqPqEx6T — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020

The question is, what deal with those teams makes the most sense — either by way of a three-team trade or in separate deals. In this space, we’ll look at realistic options and how Capela might be leveraged into the wing player they so desperately crave.

Rockets-Celtics-Timberwolves

Boston Gets: Clint Capela

Houston Gets: Robert Covington and Daniel Theis

Minnesota Gets: Romeo Langford, Vincent Poirer, Houston’s 2020 1st round pick, Milwaukee’s 2020 1st round pick (via Boston)

Covington, because his contract is significantly less than Iguodala’s, is easier to make a three-team deal work with the Celtics. We have a report that Minnesota is seeking two firsts for Covington, which may be due to the report that emerged on Monday that the Warriors want a draft pick heavy package in any D’Angelo Russell deal — connecting dots, it’s fun! So, in this the Wolves get a young wing in Langford that fits their timeline, some frontcourt depth in Poirer, and most importantly a pair of late first round picks that they apparently covet. Maybe they can talk Boston into sending their 1st rather than Milwaukee’s, as the Celtics have three firsts this year (with Memphis’ almost assuredly conveying at this point).