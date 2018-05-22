Getty Image

Stephen Curry was fantastic during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, sparking a massive third quarter run that keyed the Golden State Warriors in a (very) lopsided victory over the Houston Rockets. After much was made of Curry’s Game 2 struggles and the potential impact of his lingering injury status, the former unanimous MVP was electric to the tune of 35 points and Curry left little doubt as to who the most impactful player on the floor was when his team was taking a 2-1 series lead.

However, Rockets center Clint Capela wasn’t particularly impressed, at least when considering the comments he made to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated in the aftermath of the game.