Clip Of The Day: A Globetrotter Dunks Without (Almost) Jumping

Growing up, did you ever lower a rim and have someone comment that if only they were in the NBA, it would be this easy? Well NBA players might be tall, but they still have to jump a little to dunk, some more than others. The Harlem Globetrotters’ Paul “Tiny” Sturgess is 7-8 and can ALMOST dunk flat-footed. With some help from Yahoo! Sports, I found this ridiculous video.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you were this tall, what would be the first thing you’d do?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.