Clip Of The Day: Andy Katz Said What On NBA Draft Night?

Poor Andy Katz. ESPN’s college hoops reporter breaks stories all season, then gets a well-deserved vacation after the heat from the NCAA Tournament cools off. Only to reappear on NBA Draft night and mispronounce the injury that’s the bane of TV journalists everywhere: bulging disks.

No, there’s no reason to believe the injuries of Jared Sullinger â€” about whom Katz was reporting on â€” go beyond his back and into his, um, groin. This term has been tripping up people on camera with a microphone for years, and unfortunately, the usually superb Katz is its latest victim. Within an hour he was one of the top 10 trending topics in the United States on Twitter.

