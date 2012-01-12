Clip Of The Day: Cuba Gooding Jr. Screams For Ricky Rubio

It seems like everyone is a Ricky Rubio fan these days. The Spanish magician has every NBA defender on notice, and is already – in a lot of ways – one of the better point guards in the game. The Wolves are noticeably better when he’s on the court… 10.1 points per 100 possessions better. He’s exceeded every expectation and really, the only thing left for Rubio to prove is whether he’s the best rookie this year or not. Even Cuba Gooding Jr. is getting hyped up.

