Clip Of The Day: Pool Alley-Oop Dunks With Trampolines

#Video
07.18.13 5 years ago

We’ve all tried dunking the ball through a floating hoop after jumping off the diving board. Some are successful, while others flail around in shattered hoop detritus pissed off after ruining any future dunking fun. But this incredible compilation of alley-oop pool hoop dunks feature timing, athleticism, a crazy amount of teamwork, and trampolines.

Bonus: 7-Man Pool Alley-Oop:

Double bonus: 10-Man Pool Alley-Oop:

[via Deadspin]

Which one is your favorite?

