Clip Of The Day: NBA Players Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Jimmy Kimmel is always hit and miss for me. But this segment of “Mean Tweets” is great. Basically, Kimmel has a bunch of NBA players (as well as Bob Costas, Greg Anthony and Bill Simmons) read mean tweets about themselves. The highlights: Rajon Rondo looking like Franklin the Turtle and DeAndre Jordan not knowing how to read.
Could you handle getting hate like this?
