Clip Of The Day: Reenacting The Intro To ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’

11.30.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

If you didn’t know this by now, Ghostface Killah is one of the most hilarious entertainers out there, intentional or not. Ghostface and Raekwon together are like a couple old knuckleheads running their mouths, the two guys in Wu-Tang who hated on everyone. And while one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, wasn’t intended to be funny, the guys at FunnyOrDie.com did a pretty good job of making it laughable. Check out the video after the jump.

