Clip Of The Day: Team Owner Gets Booed By Warrior Fans During Chris Mullin’s Jersey Retirement

03.20.12 6 years ago

In case you hadn’t heard, the Warriors retired Chris Mullin‘s No. 17 last night in one of the most drawn-out jersey retirement ceremonies we’ve seen. Too bad the night wasn’t all his. It’ll forever be remembered – tainted – by Golden State’s owner Joe Lacob getting the treatment from the Warrior faithful. At first, Lacob appears shocked. Then he gets annoyed. Then it looks like he’s ready to find his mama and shed a few years.

What do you think of this?

