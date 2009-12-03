Clip Of The Day: Top 8 Moments in Nerf Basketball History

12.03.09

Just came across this amazing montage from Steady Burn. Apparently Mike and his social media day job are moving offices tomorrow, and on the short list of wants for his new digs is a Nerf basketball hoop to hang over his door. In the process of searching for the perfect one, he put together the Top 8 Moments in Nerf Basketball History. Classic.

Do you currently have a Nerf hoop? What’s your favorite video?

