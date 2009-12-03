Clip Of The Day: Top 8 Moments in Nerf Basketball History

Just came across this amazing montage from Steady Burn. Apparently Mike and his social media day job are moving offices tomorrow, and on the short list of wants for his new digs is a Nerf basketball hoop to hang over his door. In the process of searching for the perfect one, he put together the Top 8 Moments in Nerf Basketball History. Classic.
Do you currently have a Nerf hoop? What’s your favorite video?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
So how many $ did Dime get for this post?
Do you currently have a Nerf hoop?
No.
What’s your favorite video?
Wicked Grannies IV
@vince
Haha. No money! You gotta watch the videos in the Top 8. Hilarious!
I have a scar on the back of my head from playing Nerf Hoop against my brother when I was in 4th grade…that was the last time my mom let me play Nerf Hoops anywhere…I was not allowed to play it anywhere… she thought it was more dangerous than playing tackle football…
I probably went through 2-3 nerf hoops back in the day – you could bust em up pretty easily and they would scratch the ish out of a door or wall, but damn that was fun!!! Epic nerf games were had, good post Dime this brought me back. Those dunk guys were the best for sure. Aside from Madden, NBA Live, beer, pizza, and other NSFW ish this was a college staple!!! Love the nerf hoop.
Oh yeah me and my brother s would have full on games in my room when we were little. Until someone brought the hoop down or someone got pushed into the door so hard we got in trouble…LOL
haha… NerfHoops are still the best thing ever. My nephew has one, but for some reason my brother and I always end up going at each other on it. Im 26 and he’s 34… awh good times.
My first hoop was the rim and mesh with the suction cups to hold it to the door. After a couple dunks, it would come right off. Me and my buddy used it so much, we resorted to duct-taping it to my door. Epic battles ensued. And it was hilarious when you could drop a jumper on someone.
I also had one with a Michael Jordan upper body as the backboard. I wish I still had that.