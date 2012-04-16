Clip Of The Day: Tupac Is Back

#Video
04.16.12 6 years ago

After all the rumors, speculation and Makaveli theories, Tupac Shakur is back… in hologram form. The late rapper was a part of a massive performance to headline the first weekend at Coachella, which included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem. Of course, they were all still in the flesh. However, ‘Pac’s performance proves he can still move a crowd. This video is not safe for work.

What do you think?

