Clip of the Day: Woman Goes Berserk in Arm Wrestling Match, Still Loses

Obviously this has zero to do with the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James 2.0, or anything else basketball-related, but holy crap this is terrifying. This past weekend the European Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship held in Lithuania (naturally), and this clip of one particularly intense competitor has started making the rounds.

This woman loses, even after all of the insane theatrics. Hasn’t she seen Over the Top? She really only needs to turn her baseball cap around; no need for screaming.

