Clip of the Day: Woman Goes Berserk in Arm Wrestling Match, Still Loses

#Video
05.15.13 5 years ago

Obviously this has zero to do with the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James 2.0, or anything else basketball-related, but holy crap this is terrifying. This past weekend the European Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship held in Lithuania (naturally), and this clip of one particularly intense competitor has started making the rounds.

This woman loses, even after all of the insane theatrics. Hasn’t she seen Over the Top? She really only needs to turn her baseball cap around; no need for screaming.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSclip of the dayvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP