For the second series in a row this postseason, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in an 0-2 hole after two games. And just like the last time, the Clippers were able to stop the bleeding in Game 3, as the team played host to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night and picked up a 132-106 win to cut the series deficit in half. While they still face an uphill climb, the series now sits at 2-1.

The Clippers were powered by big nights from both of their stars. While the game opened up with the team falling into an 8-0 hole, huge performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George helped them overcome the early deficit and race past the 1-seed. Leonard was out of his mind, scoring 34 points with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. George was equally impressive, scoring 31 points and leading the team with six made triples.

20 PTS from PG has the @LAClippers in front at the break on ABC! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LhmhJZaxmd — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2021

Kawhi attacks and drops THE KLAW! LAC up 15… #NBAPlayoffs on ABC pic.twitter.com/KDBIz95PXX — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2021

Great contest from Bojan, better shot-making from PG! #NBAPlayoffs He's up to 25 PTS on ABC pic.twitter.com/dLyQxmX9Qm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2021

Paul George high off the glass to give him 30 PTS on the night! 14-point @LAClippers lead with 8 minutes left on ABC. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jfqQKVTzPO — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2021

The pair were deputized by hot shooting from Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum. Both of the Clippers’ sharpshooters scored 17 points, with Jackson hitting five triples and Batum hitting four. That hot shooting was a team-wide phenomenon, as Los Angeles shot 50-for-89 (55.7 percent) from the field and 19-for-36 (52.8 percent) from three. While the Clippers had been ok from the field during the series, getting home must have given them a boost.

While Utah made the same number of threes as the Clippers and made two more free throws, L.A. was far more efficient inside the arc. The Clippers nearly made as many twos (31) as the Jazz made shots altogether (36) and outscored the road team on midrange points, 18-2.

Unsurprisingly, Donovan Mitchell gave Utah a shot on Saturday night, although it wasn’t enough. The star of the first two games of this series scored 30 points, pulled down five rebounds, doled out four assists, and recorded a pair of steals in 32 minutes of work.

Tough shot 😯 pic.twitter.com/pF7RBdJNP2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2021

There was a bit of concern late in the game, as Mitchell appeared to hurt his right ankle, which cost him the last month of the regular season. The team did say he was available to return, but with things out of hand, Mitchell put ice on his foot and used the blowout as a chance to rest his bum wheel.

Donovan Mitchell left Game 3 with his right foot wrapped in ice. pic.twitter.com/bH0WzNlYsi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2021

Aside from him, Joe Ingles had a big night, scoring 19 points and hitting five triples, while Jordan Clarkson provided 14 points off the bench. Both Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale had 12-point outings.

Game 4 between the Clippers and Jazz will take place on Monday, June 14. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST from the Staples Center on TNT.