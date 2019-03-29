Getty Image

There’s been plenty of snickering around the league and elsewhere at how Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have handled things in the Lakers front office this past season. It’s been a near comedy of errors that has culminated in a wasted year for LeBron and sixth straight season of watching the playoffs from home.

A good portion of it was of their own making. They were reluctant in past years to part with young — and largely unproven — talent to try and land superstars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and instead filled their roster with aging vets whose skillsets didn’t jibe well with how they needed to play to succeed.

To compound that, they’ve given up on quality young players unnecessarily, starting with Julius Randle last summer, and then again at the trade deadline when they offloaded Ivica Zubac to the Clippers in a deal that swapped he and Michael Beasley for Mike Muscala. The kicker? The Clippers never even inquired about Zubac, according to the latest reports.