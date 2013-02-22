Clippers Fan Makes A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
02.22.13 5 years ago

I can’t say I’ve ever attended a game live and see a fan hit a shot like this. The funny part is this Clippers fan, in all of his excitement, seems to think he’s won himself a beautiful, new trophy wife. Can’t you have both? In my experience, the hot girls come after you’ve secured yourself a nice ride.

Have you ever seen a fan make a shot like this at a game?

